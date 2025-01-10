Nigerian singer Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple, has turned a new age to the joy of her numerous fans

On January 10, 2025, the Zazu crooner took to social media to celebrate the mother of two of his kids

Several social media users reacted to Portable’s birthday message, while others shared their thoughts about the video

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has shown love to one of his partners, Omobolarinde Akinyanju, aka Ashabi Simple, on her birthday.

The fast-rising actress turned a new age on January 10, 2025, and Portable made it a special occasion for the celebrant.

Fans react to video as Portable celebrates baby mama Ashabi's birthday. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Tony Montana crooner posted a vibrant video of his baby mama.

In the clip, Ashabi Simple showed off her gold-themed outfit and accessories. The celebrant looked joyful as she posed in different angles for the camera.

Portable accompanied Ashabi’s video with a caption where he prayed for God to bless her birthday. Not stopping there, the Zazu singer appreciated his baby mama for believing in him.

The singer wrote on his Instagram page:

“Ashabi Aje 💵 God bless your day my star ⭐️ Queen ❤️Onitemi ❤️ AyaOla thanks for believing in me @ashabi.mohsimple_.”

See Portable’s post below:

Reactions as Portable celebrates Ashabi Simple’s birthday

Portable’s birthday message to Ashabi Simple drew the attention of several social media users. Some of them trooped to the comment section to wish the celebrant well while others pointed out funny things about the video.

Read their comments below:

Iamteemony:

“Happy birthday Ahsabi simple 🔥.”

callher_nifesimi':

“The color combo tho.”

seunebony:

“Happy birthday my darling, God bless your new age 🙏♥️.”

Okingeneration3011:

“Congratulations to you wifey🎉 many more years by God's grace 🙏 untimely death will not separate you guys by God's grace 🙏.”

officialrichwell:

“Happy birthday Iyawo OGO🔥.”

ivyscents20:

“Happy birthday sis , God bless your new age .”

fugar_gal:

“What concerns the staircase and POP view / deco books in this video? Some details on her outfit weren’t needed! She’s prettier without heavy make up! Happy birthday Ashabi Simple!”

belloaminatoluwatoyin:

“Wow so beautiful ❤️.”

fhaskid_frosh_01:

“More existence inshallah.”

realsallygoldempire:

“There’s nothing do the video … you people just like to tackle another person happiness, why ? She’s beautiful and let her enjoy her day.”

cici_ogomide_:

“Who sew this cloth ?”

rare_ennie:

“Your star ke person wey you talk sey she bring bad luck 😂.”

harikhee_:

“Who edit this video ?”

cheque_judith:

“The tailor oh, The editor oh, The video grapher oh, The makeup artist oh, The poster oh. All of u need to be arrested except the hair stylist , the rest of you need to be arrested ASAP.”

Toyinalonge;

“Like husband like wife.....same fashion sense.”

_tifeh_balogun:

“Person way go leave u b4 December 🤣.”

adunniade_06:

“Abiku husband😂, foni ku fola dide 😂, now you are hailing ashabi but tomorrow you will molest her in public, 2025 is your year CHANGE for good and stop dragging your women in public.”

johnbj2323:

“Husband and wife : so razz 😀.”

kemimubo:

“Happy birthday olori portable more years to celebrate in good health.”

pure_bee_kiddies_accessories4:

“Portable I’m not against your affairs with ashabi. But know if person like bewaji turn her back I swear e go hard for you. Use your sense ooooooooo.”

im_odunayokuye:

“This mirror no too much for cloth 😂.”

belloaminatoluwatoyin:

“Happy birthday my beautiful Ashabi simple more beautiful life on heart inshallah ❤️.”

Drama as Portable allegedly shades Davido

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable made a video wherein he allegedly shaded Davido a few days after the singer took him out to eat in the US.

Davido had hosted Zazu when he landed in the US as a video of the pair hanging out trended on social media.

But speaking in a new video, Portable narrated how Olamide and Skepta helped him without taking him out and made some prayers.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng