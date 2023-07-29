Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has three daughters, and one of them, Florence, aka DJ Cuppy, has managed to make a name for herself over the years.

Before DJ Cuppy became a singer with hits like Gelato and Green Light, she was widely known as a DJ and billionaire's daughter.

DJ Cuppy shows off different amazing personalities Photo credit: @cuppymusic

In trying to make a name for herself over the years, DJ Cuppy has faced much criticism and still faces to date.

The singer's career is not only under scrutiny; her personal life has also been an item for judgy netizens and bloggers.

Despite her not-so-pleasant reality, the singer has continued to exist in different forms that her true fans appreciate.

In this post, Legit.ng has compiled a list of the different shades of DJ Cuppy beyond being a billionaire's daughter and singer.

1. Cuppy the DJ who has performed on different continents

Before the singer ventured into music and dropped hit songs, she was popular for being a DJ.

As a Pepsi ambassador, Cuppy performs at their events and, in the years of her career, performed at different events at home and abroad.

If Cuppy isn't singing or enjoying a good time on vacation, she is busy DJing.

2. DJ Cuppy the singer with more critics than fans

The singer's career has been riddled with harsh criticism from netizens who have repeatedly advised her to give up the dream.

Despite the backlash, Cuppy has an album, Original Copy, with popular songs like Feel Good, Karma, Litty Lit and appearances from A-list singers.

The singer caused an uproar on social media recently after she tweeted about owing Nigerians a song.

3. Cuppy the biggest Barbie of all time

Apart from her DJ-ing, the singer is popular for her pink signature on almost everything she owns.

Cuppy mostly wears pink outfits, pink hair, bags, and accessories and owns a pink penthouse.

Things, however, took a pleasant turn after the singer suddenly decided to let go of her pink hairs and only giving off a hint in her wigs.

4. Cuppy a mum to DuDu and FunFun

Dj Cuppy has two kids, her Pomeranian dogs, DuDu and FunFun, and like a proud mum, she shows them off anywhere.

To9ngues wagged for months over how DJ Cuppy prioritized being with her dogs over a stable relationship.

The singer's family, however, love the dogs like theirs; there are photos of Cuppy's parents and siblings having a great time with them.

5. DJ Cuppy the lover girl

For the first time, netizens showed genuine concern for the singer after announcing her engagement just days after meeting her fiance, British boxer Ryan Taylor.

For months, Cuppy shared loved-up moments, and even people criticizing her relationship had no choice but to wish her well.

There have, however, been reports that the couple has broken up as they keep giving subtle hints on social media.

6. Cuppy the Corporate Baddie

The singer gives off a carefree and laid-back appearance on social media, but in reality, Cuppy steps up when she needs to.

Over the years, she has attended important events and joined campaigns not as a singer but as a media personality with something to share.

The singer also shares her moments on social media, serving as a source of inspiration to many.

7. Cuppy the Daddy's girl

Femi Otedola shares a special bond with his children and DJ Cuppy seems to have marked him as her favourite parent.

From birthdays to special events and family moments, Cuppy doesn't shy away from showing off her amazing family, especially her dad.

The singer's mum, Nana also gets the spot sometimes, but it's clear Cuppy is a daddy's girl.

8. Cuppy the philanthropist changing lives

DJ Cuppy is a rich kid, and she tries to make the world a better place through her Cuppy Foundation.

The singer has donated funds to schools for students to have modern-day experiences, and her foundation is solely concerned with children.

DJ Cuppy also uses her dad's status and influence to get monetary support from people like Aliko Dangote.

Source: Legit.ng