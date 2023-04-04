Controversial singer Portable Zazu remains ever thankful to God following his recent experience

The singer has shared a new video of him storming the streets with bread, soft drinks and other foodstuffs as he gives back to people

The singer, in a statement, revealed he has come to realise it is God's grace and not luck that has brought him this far

Shortly after his release, controversial singer Portable Zazu returned to his good deeds of giving back to the streets.

The Zazu crooner, who was recently granted bail by a Magistrate court in Ogun state, in an Instagram post shared videos of him giving out bread, soft drinks, among other food items, to people, who gathered around him.

Portable says he is a product of God's grace. Credit: @portablebaeby

He further spoke about God's grace in his life, adding that his blessing didn't come by luck or chance.

"Them no fit kill my vibes IKA Of AFRICA… I really pray everyone finds the right circle of friends and the right partner life is already hard relationships should be the least of our worries Nobody can tell me God isn’t real…. Looking at all the blessings in my life I can see Grace all around me they don’t happen by luck or chance it was all Him On God Akoi Grace Wey No dey disgrace ⭐️ God Dey ," Portable wrote.

Watch the video of the singer on the street below:

Netizens react as Portable gives back to the street

See some of the reactions below:

__ineme:

"Street don Miss portable nah why e go back go show love ❤️."

big__don01:

"Baba day do welcome back party ."

stylebyhod:

"He don renew ."

iam_omolabike:

"Dem tell him to do saara ."

srvcinvestment:

"He will go far in these music industry. He knows how to sale him self without him been under record. He will get a new son’s and endorsement and his name will remain in our face for a long years."

allahs____will:

"Tell me why he gon be put to shame ? He knew the street code ❤️."

Source: Legit.ng