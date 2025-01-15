Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has been captured on camera pouring bottles of Fanta into a river

The street hop singer recently shared a video of him performing the ritual, which depicted his excitement.

In the video, the Zazu crooner came to the stream with a cartoon of the beverage and went on to bath with it

Controversial musician Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, caused a public spectacle after he was seen by a stream.

A viral video captured the singer pouring bottles of Fanta into the river as if offering to the marine gods.

Portable offers bottles of Fanta to stream. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The street hop singer resorted to social media to post the video, which further showed him bathing with the beverage and vigorously sponging.

This comes just hours after he showed us his extensive collection of local soaps and body creams.

In the recent video he shared, the Brotherhood singer was seen pouring Fanta bottles into the river.

Following that, he entered the river and began taking a bath directly inside.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, has given his fans a stern warning because some of them have been comparing him with his colleague, Asake.

In a post in his Instagram page, he noted that they should stop making such comparison. According to him, he looks more like American singer Lili Wayne.

According to the music star, who recently shared his account details online, he does not owe Empire records, but it was Sony's money that he has been spending.

He mentioned that he was a Chief Executive Officer and that Sony cannot spoil his face and Empire Records cannot also do such to him because he didn't collect their money.

In the recording, Portable thanked Olamide, Skepta and Wizkid for their help. He explained that he still get proceeds from Zazau, the collaboration he had with Olamide.

Speaking about Skepta, he said he met the singer in London and the music star changed his life forever. Explaining further, Portable said that Skepta showed him the way. He added that he has been receiving money from Sony Records because of Skepta.

Portable's video at stream stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Kingsliveth:

"Mami Water go suffer diabetes soon,"

kweenb:

"The world is indeed a dark place😢at least he’s showing his own what of people who ain’t showing there’s?"

mp.ose:

"All Power and Authority belongs to God. God the Father, God Son and God the Holy Spirit. Any other powers are powerless power."

mideblog:

"This ritual of a thing about portable is becoming irritating, make them arrest am."

adefitness:

"Na why him fame never go down buh most of you no Dey reason well una think na him music carry am reach there una won tell me say skepta no see other talented artist to work with."

Portable rates Burna Boy above colleagues

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the singer Portable was excited to speak about Burna Boy in his new video.

He praised Burna Boy and stated that the singer was bigger than all his colleagues in the music industry.

The Zazu crooner told his fans to ask him if they wanted to know about the real people who were at the top.

Source: Legit.ng