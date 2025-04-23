Obi Cubana's adopted son Chidi has taken action following the reactions that trailed his 'next of kin video's

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chidi's action saw Obi Cubana sharing a picture of him with his first son, whom he called his next of kin

The family drama has since become a topic on social media, with Nigerians taking sides

Following the mixed reactions that trailed his now viral 'next of kin' video, Chidi, the adopted son of Nigerian billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has taken action on his TikTok account.

Recall that Chidi caused controversy on social media after he shared a video on TikTok claiming to be the billionaire’s next of kin.

Chidi deletes 'Next of Kin' video after Obi Cubana's response.

Source: Instagram

In what looked like a response to the viral video, Obi Cubana posted a picture with his biological first son, Alex, on his official Instagram page, explicitly stating that he is his rightful next of kin.

Obi Cubana's public clarification sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens feeling that Obi Cubana was right to address the misinformation, while others, however, argued that the businessman should have handled the issue privately, saying going public about it was unnecessary.

Amid the reactions, Chidi has not only taken down the video but has also locked his comment section on his TikTok page, with his last post now on the video-sharing platform being a clip from Obi Cubana's 50th birthday.

Obi Cubana's adopted son Chidi locks comment on TikTok.

Source: Instagram

He also shared an Instagram post of with a pleading emoji hand as a caption. See his post below

More reactions to 'next of kin' viral video

Amid the report of Chidi locking his comment sections, Nigerians have continued to share their takes about the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

zinny_cleo said:

"Even tho it’s petty of him to debunk this, but omo the adopted son shouldn’t have posted something like this online. Cos this might breed room for unnecessary sibling rivalry."

eves_classichaircollections said:

"It’s very good he did this before the adopted son starts feeling entitled."

ngaladiiya commented:

"When I saw chidi post on tiktok and obi post with him tagging his first son I just said hmmmmm."

oyindamolandidi wrote:

"When he reach you turn sweep it under the carpet say na cruise."

chimelanick said:

"Owner of wealth say make he speak up now before it too late. Let me tell you something…"

_lily_among_thorns_ said:

"A billionaire adopted you. For me, that’s enough o. What do you need next of kin for? You have the means to make in life already."

oyindarmorlarh said:

"Nigerians adoption and foreign adoption no be same sha. Abroad even if they r adopted they your kid, Nigeria the favoritism will still show .. and it’s wrong… nothing concern me sha , their family their biz."

naijaclipsbackup reacted:

"I think it should have been handled internally. Anyways, what do I know."

Obi Cubana shares details about his mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Obi Cubana spoke about his late mother and her two-week burial ceremony that shook the country.

The billionaire shared why he and his brothers went all out to celebrate their late mum's burial with so much razzmatazz and fanfare.

Obi Cubana also made a stirring revelation during the interview about his family and a generational curse they've been dealing with, sparking many reactions from netizens.

