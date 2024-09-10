A video has captured what Portable did to a pastor around his Odogwu bar located in Ogun state on Monday, September 9, 2024

In the clip, the man was preaching around the singer's bar, and he sent his aide to warn him to leave the place

Portable later went to meet the man, and he allegedly slapped him and told him that he didn't bring business for him

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has been seen in a viral clip allegedly assaulting a pastor.

In the recording, the music star, who opened up about his fight Davido, was sitting in front of his bar when he heard the preacher afar off.

He was on an Instagram live session when he sent his aides to warn him to move away from his bar because he was disturbing his peace.

Portable confronts pastor

In the video, the controversial singer stood up to confront the pastor himself. He said that the clergy was disturbing him.

Zazu crooner also noted that he had prayed at home and no one can teach him how to pray. He rained curses and abuses on the clergy.

In his words:

“Did you bring business? Did you bring money? Are you mad? You came here and was shouting on my head. Before I left home, I have prayed. Tell him to move forward, it is money we are expecting here."

Below is the video:

What fans said about Portable's action

Reactions have trailed what Portable did to the preacher. Here are some of the comments below:

@marie_virtuals:

"That juju Dey give him liver."

@chioma__rita:

"But why him slap the pastor? For what exactly."

@deagram:

"After getting what you prayed for, also pray for wisdom to keep it."

@adepejuruth_cateringservice:

"Please who are the women sleeping with this?"

@shady4real:

"He should be charge for assault."

@sheymanrule1:

"This is the same thing gov Ambode wife did and God punish her for that."

@irewunmiade:

"Slapping a grown man on live just because you are a celeb or what many things has to be reform and correct before this country can be good, not only our govt be our oppressor."

@tailorvictoriouss:

"It's outside ur bar bro. Let the man do his job. Mind urs."

@relentlesssmoke:

"He was caught on camera assaulting another human being. He should be brought to book for this nonsense. But hey, the Pastor in question probably doesn’t even have the resources. Heartbreaking."

@o__gingah:

"He should sue portable for assault, Portable should sue him for invading his privacy."

Portable beats fan in trenches

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had been captured beating up a fan when he went for a burial ceremony in an unidentified area.

In the video making the rounds, he pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered round him.

Some boys from the area were shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation.

