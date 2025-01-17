Queen Dami, the side chick of Nigerian singer Portable, made it back online a few hours after she reportedly fainted amid their fight

Recall that the former Oyo queen was spotted lying unconscious in a car as family and friends tried to rush her to the hospital

The beauty influencer was seen on a life video with some of her online friends, including popular social media user Mandy Kiss, as they spoke to her

The side chick of Nigerian singer Portable (Habeeb Okikiola Badmus), Queen Dami, has returned from hospital after her recent crisis with the singer.

The former Oyo queen trended online after videos of her lying unconscious went viral amid her fight with the singer.

The beauty influencer was said to have fainted after Portable confronted her with sexual allegations.

This came after Dami’s friend made some messy claims about her, and Portable questioned her about it.

Shortly after Portable exposed his chat with Queen Dami, where he questioned her about her friend’s claims, it was gathered that the ex-Oyo queen fainted.

Queen Dami on Instagram live video

Hours after Queen Dami was rushed in a car, she came online to chat with some of her friends on Instagram Live.

The former Oyo queen was advised by popular Instagram user Mandy Kiss to stay off the Street hop act due to how messy their relationship has been.

Netizens react to Queen Dami’s Live video

deewhitelion:

"Nah the song catch my attention nothing consign me with people relationship."

frank_eddie02:

"The facts say portable wife na friend to this girl says a lot, cuz there’s this saying that goes like this: Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are."

deewhitelion:

:"Nah the song catch my attention nothing consign me with people relationship."

oreoluwaa_herself:

"Awon alagbako🤣🤣person wey be say na hunger won make her go back😂olorun oni fi ebi pa wa ooo."

amandajeff929:

"50k😢 niyen iyawo alafin iku baba yeye 🥹baba go just dey shake head over there."

bbyfuture33:

"@oreke1 let her go naaaaa oh God 😂😂😂😂😂😂 I no like when people dey overwise make she goooo shebi she wan be wife tipa tipa."

esther_modella:

"She fell off badly, from being a king wife to be a nuisance."

carphy_flinks:

"From Olori to Oloribu. I don’t know why I’m not happy as them no want make she go back to Portable walahi. I want make she go back make she see times 30 of wetin she don see. Aladanwo Olori."

smplyjessie1:

"Portable and his wives deserves their own Tv show fr, and it will be named “keeping it up with the Portables”

Portable’s baby mama Ashabi shares update on her relationship

One of the baby mamas of Portable Ashabi Simple updated fans and netizens about her relationship status.

In a recent social media post, the Nollywood actress reintroduced herself, revealing her educational background and more .

Ashabi's post trended amid the musician's side chick Queen Dami's crisis as netizens weighed in.

