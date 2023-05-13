Street Pop star Portable Zazu has caused a buzz on social media with a new video of him and his signees

In the video, Portable's signees were seen washing his newly acquired G-Wagon in front of his restaurant and bar in Ogun state

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media as some netizens queried how the Zazu singer was running his label

Controversial singer and owner of Zeh Nation label Portable Zazu has triggered reactions over a new video he shared online showing signees washing his newly acquired G-Wagon.

In the video, Portable introduced them one after the other while they washed the car as he told them to drop freestyles.

Portable shares video of him and his signees. Credit: @portablebaeby

He was also heard praying for them as he said:

"As una gather to wash my car, na so them go wash una own."

The Zazu crooner, in the caption of the video, also wrote;

"IKA Family Set Awon OgbaFia Ologo Latest ⭐️ Akoi Grace Those Boiz Dey Para On Lowkey."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Portable's signees wash his car

Legit.ng captured reactions that trailed the video as some netizens expressed their displeasure.

See their comments below:

dee_y_optimize:

"This na workshop no be label again o."

otunba_cash__001:

"Omo person go wash car tire for this record label ooo ."

verified_buzybrain:

"God any record label wey go make me wash car I forbid am."

mikeike5508:

"One day them go gather repair the motor. This one na IKa workshop no be labelOne day them go gather repair the motor. This one na IKa workshop no be label."

dammiefire:

"Lol omo if na like this record label be, me I no do ooooo."

theonlyimmam:

"Talents full zeh nation oooo .. Awon werey ."

ademola_zay:

"See pesin wey Dey record label Dey wash car ."

