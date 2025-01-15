Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has made a bold allegation about his senior colleague Davido

The Brotherhood crooner, in a recent video, claimed that the former DMW boss deceives the public with the prices of his accessories

Speaking further, the street pop act recounted a pierced of advice the Afrobeats str gave him in America as he continued to drag him and hailed his rival Wizkid

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has accused Davido (born David Adeleke) of inflating the prices of his luxury items.

The controversial artist, who recently attracted attention for bathing in a river, claimed that Davido once purchased a $30,000 wristwatch but falsely asserted it was worth $100 million.

Portable continues to drag Davido. Credit: @davdio, @prtablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a video, Portable accused the former DMW boss of living a fake lifestyle.

He also recounted a past encounter with Davido in the U.S. and claimed that the twin dad advised him to sign with Empire Records instead of Sony.

Zazu revealed that after discussing the suggestion with his promoter, he discovered that Davido is signed to Sony and has a good deal with them.

Expressing his disappointment, Portable accused Davido of offering him "fake love" and misleading advice.

The Brotherhood rounded up by hailing the musician's rival Wizkid.

"Fake love, fake life. You'll buy a chain for $30,000 and claim it's worth $100 million. Your fake life and fake love will harm you. Big Wizzy, God bless you."

Watch his video below:

In a previous report, Portable vented about his meeting with Davido in Atlanta.

In an interview, he described how he cancelled a $6000 (N10m) gig in the United States to meet Davido and ended up wasting his time.

Portable stated that if Davido or others cannot assist him, they should not put him under unnecessary stress.

The street singer, however, noted that the same venue where he was set to perform was where the Unavailable crooner took him to hang out the following day.

During the interview, he also said that Zlatan started his battle with Davido, as they had never had a problem until Zlatan called the music star and hung up on him.

He stated that he was meant to be one of Davido's groomsmen, but a call from Zlatan, whom he referred to as a Devil, changed everything.

Portable's remarks on Davido trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluwa_richieyy:

"Na weytin Zalant dy avoid b dis na 😂 Zlatan dun obs u already."

neyo.banty:

"Davido too calm .. person wey them suppose don carry for that him sango ota."

official_sir_peters_:

"Na frustration dey worry this one he is just looking for relevance.. you don baf your soup finish 😂😂😂😂 nor get sense this 2025 you go fade your once with your yeye career."

soft_insta12:

"I blame DAVID for being too good ..But dat one aside…FACT is wen juju too much na wetin e Dey cause be this."

@Afrobeat_Lo:

"Wait….. he really said this?😭😭 Davido has suffered in this guy’s hand."

omotolani_mi1:

"Nah everybody dey show Elizabeth joyce fake love😂 mama wey born am sef get fake love for ham."

vivoice.ig:

"Portable na werey but this is just fact, the Cho Cho Cho and fake life and fake streams for the industry ehn. No shades to anyone oh."

Portable shows his skincare kit

The street got many talking on the internet after a harmless display of his dressing mirror.

The Tony Montana hitmaker was seen doing a selfie video with his mirror as the camera captured an array of skin care products in his possession.

A pile of different local soaps and creams lined up on the singer’s drawer, triggering reactions from his fans and followers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng