Nigerian actor Odunlade Adekola has replied to singer Portable after he entered his DMs to address his comment while with his wife

The singer had previously gone into the talented actor's direct messages on social media to warn him about disrespecting his family

A new post that surfaced on social media showed that Odunlade Adekola has now responded to Portable's rant amid the DM exchange

Nigerian singer and social media personality Portable Zazu has become a subject of continued criticism after actor and producer Odunlade Adekola replied to his DM on social media.

The label boss, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, took to social media to chide Odunlade Adekola for passing remarks about him after meeting and hugging his wife on a movie set.

Portable headed to the actor's DM and warned him about talking about his family, adding that he did not joke when it came to his personal life.

In the DM, the singer wrote:

"Wetin you talk inside that video with ashabi simple pls I respect my home I no dey use am do movie why you go talk say shay she tell me before coming joh shay una no dey collet money for her hand ni. I respect that's why I come your Dm. I no dey use my home play. Why you go talk like that. Na today I dey see una."

A new social media post has shown that the renowned Nigerian actor eventually responded to Portable's DM.

Odunlade Adekola apologised for the miscommunication, stating he never meant to disrespect him like that.

However, his response failed to sit well with many social media users who shared their displeasure with him.

See the post below:

Reactions to Odunlade's response to Portable

Legit.ng has collated some social media reactions to Odunlade's response to Portable amid their drama.

@evalastindayo commented:

"Intelligence is responding to Portable.. baba no want to be dragging in any kind of mess."

@hephzibahh___ stated:

"All of you saying odunlade shouldn’t have replied, if una don get name reach that stage, make una allow one sango otta money miss road bring you to his level oo… portable wey no get shame😂😂."

@richygoldamor remarked:

"In this case… silence is the best and perfect answer for a societal nuis**nce 🤷‍♀."

@biggestpet___ said:

"Why brother odun go reply portable 😩😩."

@themainframes_ng quipped:

"Over maturity dey worry Uncle Odun, love it! Portable no get anything to use, it’s us€l €SS trading words with him."

@her_ly5style_ weighed in:

"If he didn’t respect you and your family he wouldn’t have asked the question before hugging her."

@biyitheplug commented:

"Odunlade literally said, alaye carry your problem go front no be me you go use chase clout."

@king_mercedes11 laughed:

"He dogged a big bullet😂 he didn’t want to stain his white."

