A video has captured how Lasisi Elenu's daughter did to deal with him after he refused to give her meat

In a video, the content creator was eating chicken and his daughter begged him for it, yet he refused to give her

Fan were amazed after seeing how the little girl dealt with her father and made the chicken finally hers

What transpired between skit maker, Nosa Afolabi, professionally known as Lasisi Elenu, and Rain his daughter has surfaced online.

In the video shared by the funny man, he was eating chicken and showed his daughter but told her that he was not going to give her out of it.

Lasisi Elenu chases daughter after she collected his meat in viral video. Photo credit@lasisielenu/@heybabyrain

The little girl, who was punished by her father a few months ago, begged the skit maker to give her to eat, but he refused.

Lasisi Elenu taunted his daughter by pretending to put the meat in her mouth, but quickly removed it.

He also tossed the meat up and grabbed it before it fell.

Lasisi Elenu's daughter snatches meat

In the video, little Rain snatched the meat when her father least expected her to do it.

Before the content creator could realise it, she had to run and hide with the chicken, and she was eating it.

Little Rain, who had a lavish ceremony to mark her first birthday in 2023 was seen eating the chicken behind a window blind. By the time her father found her, it was remaining only bone and all the meat were in her mouth.

Lasisi Elenu struggles to collect meat from his daughter after she snatched it. Photo credit@lasiselenu

Fans share excitement about video

Fans of the comedian were excited after seeing what his daughter did to him. They taunted the skit maker, and some of them recounted how he punished her in the past.

Some other people made fun of the funny man and hailed his daughter for dealing with her father.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Lasisi Elenu's video

Netizens shared their hot takes about Lasisi Elenu after seeing the video he shared about him and his daughter. Here are some comments below:

@folashaddee commented:

"She’s so smart and very fast. love this child so much."

@ceemoceemo shared:

"Very sharp girl with Igbo blood. I did not see that coming, how was she so fast."

@hawttcoco__ said:

"She was quick and smart to not miss the opportunity."

@prettydiva1100 reacted:

"What do you expect, when he gave birth to himself again."

@daisybaby_1 shared:

"So innocent and cute but why will you be enticing her with the chicken."

@iamjancicohbasm said:

"You get luck say she no been slap you join. I just love that girl and her doing."

