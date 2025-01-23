Nigerian singer Speed Darlington has refused to back out from from fight for his human rights amid his release

The controversial rapper claimed that the Nigeria Police and his opponent must compensate with 300 million naira

In the recent post, Speedy shared a picture of one of the lawyers who played a big role in his case while stating his plight

Recently released singer Darlington Achakpo, aka Speed Darlington, has vowed to seek N300 million in compensation from the Nigeria Police and his opponent for what he described as a breach of his human rights.

In the recent video, Speed Darlington described his ordeal, claiming that even after a court granted him release, he was still detained owing to suspected influence from "higher powers" involved in his case.

Speed Darlington requests for N300m composition. Credit: @speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

The artist, who was released a few days ago, showed the face of a new lawyer, Mazi David Ihuoma, who serves under one of his attorneys Stan Alieke

He thanked Mazi David Ihuoma for opposing the Nigerian police and being indefatigable during his two-month detention.

Akpi, as he is fondly called by fans, claimed that the lawyer's was confidence was 10/10.

The musician expressed his commitment to seek justice, saying, "I will stop at nothing to get my N300 million compensation for a violation of my rights."

Sharing a picture of the lawyer, he wrote:

“Thank you Mazi David Ihuoma Esq. We going all the way! They must pay me for violating my human right 300 million naira. We will drag them more than Stanley, and I dragged that bank that violated me two years ago."

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington returned to social media for the first time since he regained freedom.

For the first time since his arrest, the singer shared a new post on his Instagram page with a coded voiceover.

Using images of bulls, Akpi, as he is fondly called, stated that when two bulls are fighting, one goes back not out of fear but to recharge and bounce back with more strength.

His post has social media users wondering why he would share such a thing online, considering what he had just been through.

Speed Darlington's post trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

joy wrote:

"For speedy to post and appreciate this man hmm 😂 speedy wey no Dey appreciative."

yhucee said:

"You see why I dey shout release Akpi every day… Joy is back…dereremm."

fussion:

"This is the Joy that Fido promised us when He said Joy is Coming …. My brothers , Joy is here."

Iyam spaker:

"They must pay!!!!!!.. Christmas and new without the scorpion king🦂 was really not fun."

ezelite said:

"Deji Adeyanju Nko?...You no go Thank am? Or that one na Social Media Lawyer?"

official_blord:

"Akpi nwanne. You really need to pipe low now and focus more on your music bro."

okunnacy:

"Presidooo. Alot happened while u were away. U need to hold a STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS. Bangaaaa."

vickyhairs:

"Mazi David, Chukwu gozie gi nke oma 🥰🙏 As you played a big role for our joy giver, our biggest Boyoyo, Akpi nwamama, nwoke na enyi anyi happiness. May God continue to play bigger roles for you and your family entirely🤙💯 we the Akpi’s Wives love you."

Lawyer weighs into Speed Darlington's matter

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lawyer, Pelumi Olajegbesi, weighed into the arrest of Speed Darlington, a Nigerian singer.

It will be recalled that Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, was arrested and later charged with defamation. He spent several weeks in detention.

Speaking on the matter, his lawyer shared his thoughts in a lengthy tweet, shedding light on the intricacies of the situation.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng