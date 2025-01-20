A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after revealing his achievements and his cumulative grade point average

According to the young man, he never smoked or drank during his stay in school, neither did he get into any romantic relationship

Social media users who came across the post on the X app stormed the comments section to applaud the brilliant young man

A young Nigerian man has taken social media by storm after sharing his impressive academic achievements and personal story.

The man's accomplishments and disciplined lifestyle inspired countless people online.

UNILAG graduate posts his CGPA online Photo credit: @mohsheriffabefe/X.

Source: Twitter

Man who never drank in school shares CGPA

The young man, known on the X app as @mohsheriffabefe, posted photos of his outstanding academic results and himself in a graduation gown.

He revealed that he had achieved a cumulative grade point average of 4.48, a proof of his hard work and dedication.

In addition to his academic prowess, he had also accomplished several notable feats, including hosting a radio show, being recognised as the best public speaker in his department, and becoming a published author.

What caught the attention of many social media users, however, was the man's revelation about his personal life during his time in university.

He disclosed that he had never smoked or consumed alcohol, and had also chosen to abstain from romantic relationships and bedroom activities.

Instead, he had focused on his studies and personal development, while still managing to enjoy himself through partying and other social activities.

Reacting to this, some netizens were eager to see his CGPA to know if he did well, and he shared evidence to show that he excelled.

In his words:

"4.48 cgpa, 100k+ on Tiktok, Hosted “Becoming” on radio, Department’s Best Public speaker (I won it in year 1, bro), Lagos state Youth Ambassador, Co-hosted TedXUnilag, Became an Author. Although that’s what most people see now, I wish y’all saw."

"6 years in the wild in Unilag, I didn’t smoke, Never drank, love my caprisun, Still never had sexz, Never dated, went on datesss. Ohh, I partiedddd. I’m not even near holy, this one is just for the kids to know it is possible. Define your own fun, they will adjust."

Reactions as man bags 4.48 CGPA

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Ogisolol said:

"Congratulations champ!I am rooting for you like mad!!!!"

Grace reacted:

"Congratulations! How can I get the book?"

Peters Victor said:

"This is really commendable. Congrats bro. My little adventure to make money affected my results in school. It is what it is."

Fatima Aliyu said:

"Ohh. 0.2 points makes him be 2nd class. No vex Congratulations Allahumma Barik."

Segun Bliss said:

"0.02 to be first class and not second class. He’s having a second class upper btw."

Nelsonhands20 said:

"Congratulations big man. Greatness lies within and ahead."

Monifeoluwami added:

"Congratulations!!! You're such a phenomenal being! How you discovered yourself and was certain of where you're heading towards in life sure needs to be studied. I will sure get your book. Congratulations once again!"

Iamdchairman added:

"Very good now tell us about your CGPA."

See the post below:

UNILAG's best graduating student speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that one of the best-graduating students of the University of Lagos finally talked about his achievement.

The brilliant man posted photos from his convocation and proof of his 5.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng