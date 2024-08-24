A few ex-housemates of the biggest reality show in Nigeria, BBNaija were born into fame, wealth, and fortune, for them, they got their riches on a sliver platter

While for some others, it was their hard work and providence that smiled on them after raking in millions from their win on the reality show

Legit.ng in the article lists popular ex-housemates who are the richest among past participants of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show

Aside winning the much acclaimed reality show, some ex-housemates have been doing well after they participated in the reality show. Many of them are on the payroll of top brands as their ambassadors, while some are influencers to popular brands.

Those who were born with golden spoons have continued to work hard and leverage on their family's influence to build their own business empires. They have continued to make a name for themselves in their chosen field.

Mercy Eke and other rich Big Brother Naija ex-housemates. Photo credit@officia_mercyeke/@aireyys/@tobibakre

The likes of Kiddwaya, White Money, Mercy Eke, Tobi Bakre and Mike Edwards top the lists of richest ex-housemate.

Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke, is unarguably the richest female ex-housemate.

The reality show star from Imo state has been on the BBN on two occasions. Aside from being one of the contestants in 2019, she also took part in the All-Stars edition and came out as first runner-up.

Eke made her money from winning the BBN reality show in 2019 where she got N30 million and other gifts and incentives worth another N30 million naira.

The media personality didn't become a millionaire after the show, she was already controlling millions before going for the reality show with her video vixen career.

She had appeared in Davido's music videos more than twice, and also graced the music videos of other A-list artists in Nigeria. Mercy Eke owns a luxury fashion brand, MNM Luxury, a high fashion store that sells luxury clothes to ladies on the island.

The former housemate is also a brand ambassador to various companies, ranging from liquor, fashion houses, apps, and many more.

Eke rakes in millions of naira representing those companies and also influencing for a few others on social media. The fashion entrepreneur also makes her money from her acting career. She featured in 'Fate of Alakada', one of the highest-grossing movies of 2020, and a few others. To show that she is one of the richest female ex-housemates, Mercy Eke's closet boasts of designer brands, from her perfumes to her bags and shoes.

Most recently, when Nigerian music star, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, professionally known as Zlatan Ibile staged a party to mark the opening of his new store, Mercy Eke made a fashion statement at the ceremony.

She rocked a N200million sneakers, and fashion accessories worth millions of naira to the event.

2. Teerseer Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya, son of billionaire businessman, Terry Waya, is another wealthy ex-housemate. The reality star was the 12th housemate to be evicted from season five edition of the show. He also participated in the All Stars edition of the reality show.

Kiddwaya's riches are majorly from his father's efforts. Even without working, what he gets from his father can effortlessly sustain his flamboyant lifestyle. His dad was one of the biggest socialites in Nigeria in the 90s and early 2000s. He was known as one of the wealthy businessmen throwing lavish parties, and the many sang his praises then. He made his money from consulting for the company that built the popular Transcorp Hilton in the 90s. Not only that, he also worked with some politicians and invested his money in several European countries and the United States. Kiddwaya's father is also into real estate and the oil sector. Though Kiddwaya has all within his neck and call, all thanks to his rich father, he is also not resting on his oars. He has his neck deep in a few businesses that are fetching him cool cash both in Nigeria and abroad. He is into consulting abroad, and he has a restaurant and bar in Nigeria.

3. Whitemoney

Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemoney, is also among the reality show stars who are wealthy.

The former housemate in the 6th edition of the reality show won in 2021 and became an instant millionaire. Whitemoney won N90 million and some other goodies after spending 72 days on the show.

Apart from the millions he made from the TV reality show, he has also made a few cash as a musician. Though not in the league of most upcoming artists, Whitemoney has graced a few shows and earned from them.

The music star is a brand ambassador for a few products, including liquor and lubricants. The reality star also makes money from influencing for a few brands. Whitemoney recently set up his food business, Whitemoney Party Jollof which caters to food lovers.

The former housemate set tongues wagging recently after claiming that he pays his 150 staff five years in advance.

4. Tobi Bakre

Nollywood actor, Tobi Bakre, might not have won the Big Brother Naija's reality show he participated in 2018, however, he has made the best use of the fame he got from the opportunity.

He is an actor, model, TV host and MC. He is also a published photographer.

The father of two is unarguably the most featured reality show star in movies. He has acted in several blockbuster movies that have earned him huge pay.

Some of the films include Gang of Lagos, Rattles Snake, Slum King and a host of others.

Aside his acting career, Bakre is the son of the managing director of one of the newly established financial institutions, Parallex Bank. So apart from his efforts as a successful multi talented man, his father's financial stand is another backing he has.

Bakre also makes money as an ambassador of notable brands including Nutirfy, liquor, Knorr and a few others. The model also influences for different products on his social media pages.

Bakre's acting prowess has gone international as he featured in Bollywood film last year.

5. Mike Edwards

Big Brother Naija Season 4 housemate, Mike Edwards, is another wealthy ex-housemate. The reality star is a professional athlete who has represented Nigeria in some competitions. He was crowned a high jump champion in 2022 after his laudable feat at the Common Wealth games. Aside that, he is also a professional wrestler.

Edwards made his money competing in sporting activities. He is also the the first black to own a Cigar line in the UK with his Aireyy Victory Cigar. He also owns a cigar club, Aireyy Cigar club, all in the UK.

