Nollywood veteran Francis Duru passed away on October 23, 2026, at 57, months after mourning colleague Alexx Ekubo

A tribute Francis wrote for Alexx Ekubo in May 2026 resurfaced online following news of his own death

Fans noted the painful irony of Francis grieving a colleague he would soon join, sparking an emotional reaction online

The passing of Nollywood actor Francis Duru has taken on a particularly painful dimension after a tribute he wrote for late colleague Alexx Ekubo began circulating widely across social media, drawing fresh waves of grief from fans who noticed the cruel irony in his words.

Francis Duru died on October 23, 2026, at the age of 57 following a brief illness. His family confirmed the news in an official statement released that Friday but did not disclose the nature of the illness.

Francis Duru’s heartfelt tribute to Alexx Ekubo draws renewed attention after the veteran actor’s death. Photo: francis.duru/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Just months earlier, in June 2026, the actor had publicly dismissed online speculation about his health, assuring fans that he was doing well.

Francis Duru's Words for Alexx Ekubo

On May 13, 2026, two days after Alexx Ekubo's death, Francis took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute for the younger actor, who had died on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer at Evercare Hospital in Lagos.

In the post, Francis Duru celebrated Alexx's versatility, warmth and humility, describing him as someone who commanded every role with precision and believability.

His words carried the unmistakable weight of a man grappling with sudden loss.

"Hmm.....Lexo....vivacious and ever happy, amiable every which time...master of your craft, you cut across every genre expressed and delivered with precision and utmost believability...subtle, humble...reverent....what a news so short..so piercing, so heartbreaking....hmm life...how time quickly ebbs off...leaving pain and grief and loss ....But in all heaven gained an angel...so soon, and now you are referred to in the past...Lexo, I called you, just broke our heart...we will miss you....bro....just rest on....adieu great player....and thank you for the time you spent on earth..thank you for serving this industry adieu...lexo...rest in peace.."

His reflection on how a vibrant colleague could suddenly only be spoken of in the past tense has since become the very reality surrounding his own passing.

Francis Duru’s tribute to late actor Alexx Ekubo circulates online as fans mourn the veteran Nollywood star. Photo: francis.duru/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru, Alexx Ekubo: Two losses within months

Alexx Ekubo, born Alex Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke, was laid to rest in Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18, 2026, following tributes from across the Nigerian entertainment industry.

He was known for his roles in Weekend Getaway, The Bling Lagosians, and Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story.

Francis Duru's own career spanned decades, with his breakthrough role in the 1995 film Rattlesnake establishing him as one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces.

When news of Francis's death broke, one social media user revisited the May tribute post he had written for Alexx. @therichchizzy wrote in the comment section:

"If they had told Uncle Francis that he would join Alex in October, he won't believe it 💔"

See Late Francis Duru's tribute to Alexx Ekubo in the Instagram post below:

Kanayo O. Kanayo mourns Francis Duru

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood veterans Francis Duru and Kanayo O. Kanayo sharing a meal outdoors resurfaced following Duru’s death at the age of 57.

Kanayo had originally posted the clip on TikTok on July 9, 2025, but it began circulating again after news of Duru’s passing following a brief illness emerged.

On October 23, 2026, Kanayo paid tribute to his late colleague on Instagram and TikTok, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most prolific actors and bidding his friend farewell.

Source: Legit.ng