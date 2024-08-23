Big Brother Naija Housemate Labelled ‘Agba Baller’ for Scoring 50 Goals in 53 League Starts
- A Big Brother Naija Housemate has been introduced as a former footballer in England
- Shaun Okojie is one of the entrants for the ninth season of the reality TV show BBNaija
- He famously scored 50 goals in 53 league stars for a club he played for between 2015 and 2017
A Big Brother Naija Housemate is going viral on social media after it was revealed that he was a former footballer who was a good goalscorer during his career in non-league football in England.
Shaun Okojie, who entered the reality TV show as a model, actor and entrepreneur, has now been uncovered as a former footballer whose career ended due to injury.
As seen in a video shared on his Instagram page, Big Brother introduced him as someone whose life challenge is forcing him to knock on other doors after a career-ending injury closed the doors of football on him.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Shaun's football career uncovered on BBNaija
Following the discovery, social media fans dug into the housemate’s football life with details and clips everywhere on social media, attesting that he was a footballer.
As noted by Transfermarkt, he has been without a club since leaving Enfield Town in 2021, a club in the sixth tier of English football, following his injury.
As seen in a post shared by an X user, it was disclosed that he scored an incredible 50 goals in 53 starts over two seasons at Corinthian-Casuals and was named player of the season.
The post drew comments from fans who applauded Shaun's goalscoring exploits.
@Shellastans wrote:
“Big sheggz X Big Shaun.My Agba ballers 🔥🔥 London boys to the world🕺🕺”
@aquarius_love7 replied:
''London Boys. Big Sheggz X Big Shaun. Real baller''
Why Chelsea reconsider Osimhen's deal
In other news, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea are stalling on Victor Osimhen's deal as they would not want to disrupt the progress of Nicolas Jackson.
The Blues evidently need a goalscoring number nine, and Osimhen ticks the boxes, but aside from the financial implications of the deal, the Londoners have other things to consider.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com