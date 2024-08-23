A Big Brother Naija Housemate has been introduced as a former footballer in England

Shaun Okojie is one of the entrants for the ninth season of the reality TV show BBNaija

He famously scored 50 goals in 53 league stars for a club he played for between 2015 and 2017

A Big Brother Naija Housemate is going viral on social media after it was revealed that he was a former footballer who was a good goalscorer during his career in non-league football in England.

Shaun Okojie, who entered the reality TV show as a model, actor and entrepreneur, has now been uncovered as a former footballer whose career ended due to injury.

Shaun Okojie playing for Aldershot Town against AFC Wimbledon during a pre-season game in 2017. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

As seen in a video shared on his Instagram page, Big Brother introduced him as someone whose life challenge is forcing him to knock on other doors after a career-ending injury closed the doors of football on him.

Shaun's football career uncovered on BBNaija

Following the discovery, social media fans dug into the housemate’s football life with details and clips everywhere on social media, attesting that he was a footballer.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has been without a club since leaving Enfield Town in 2021, a club in the sixth tier of English football, following his injury.

As seen in a post shared by an X user, it was disclosed that he scored an incredible 50 goals in 53 starts over two seasons at Corinthian-Casuals and was named player of the season.

The post drew comments from fans who applauded Shaun's goalscoring exploits.

@Shellastans wrote:

“Big sheggz X Big Shaun.My Agba ballers 🔥🔥 London boys to the world🕺🕺”

@aquarius_love7 replied:

''London Boys. Big Sheggz X Big Shaun. Real baller''

