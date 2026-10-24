A Ghanaian prophet claims he warned about Francis Duru's fate years before the veteran actor's death

Nollywood actress Princess Seysey reveals she actually called Duru after watching the prophecy live

Fans are now questioning whether the video was deliberately held back and only shared after Duru passed

A resurfaced video of Ghanaian prophet Karma President delivering what he claims is an old prophecy about late Nollywood actor Francis Duru has set social media ablaze, with celebrities and fans offering sharply divided reactions.

Francis Duru’s resurfaced prophecy leaves social media users talking. Credit: @francisduru, @karmapresident

Source: Instagram

In the clip, which is labelled as a "PlayBack Video" segment dated 3 July, the prophet, seated dramatically on a throne-like chair before a microphone, recalls a message he says he had sent out years prior, warning that Duru had been "shot in the spiritual world."

He described that spiritual shooting as a precursor to a sickness beyond any physician's ability to cure, and went further to declare that, at the time of filming, the actor was "in a coffin in the spiritual world."

He added that he hoped Duru would heed the warning and seek spiritual intervention in time.

Veteran Nigerian actor Francis Duru passed away on 23 October 2026 at the age of 57, following an illness. He had long been celebrated as one of the pioneers of Nollywood and a bridge between the Nigerian and Ghanaian film industries.

The video has since attracted significant attention online, with many viewers left unsettled by the timing of its release.

Watch the resurfaced prophecy video that has sparked debate online:

Fans and celebrities react to prophecy on Francis Duru

Actress princess1seysey offered a particularly striking account in the comments:

"Jesus Christ I remember oh i watch it live that day, i called Francis Duru to tell him about this prophecy he said he will pray, God save us from evil attacks 😭😭💔💔 MAY SOUL REST IN PEACE."

User mr_double_ was sceptical about the prophet's credibility, writing:

"Every body they mention he wil always say one or two things on that person. so if something finally happens he will claim glory." majormacanakey echoed similar suspicions: "Lol. Why am I just seeing this video? It was not posted in July until now. Was the video in the coffin until things happen before you post?"

chidobrown was blunt in their dismissal:

"Oga keep quiet....we all know he had been sick for some time eventhough he refuted it...bt it was all written all over his look.....OK u saw it and did nothing....nonsense."

im_chikezie quipped:

"Why is he always seeing doom?! Abeg tell us what you see for Tinubu?" while nilygal simply asked: "Please can you see for our Election?"

Kenstar_furniture, however, was openly uncomfortable with the attention the video was receiving:

"What's the meaning of this nonsense? Happy about the death of someone ???. You guys must be joking here."

Francis Duru trends as Nollywood celebrities react to disturbing old prophecy. Photo: @francis.duru.

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru speaks about late son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Francis Duru shared that he returned to church a day after burying his late son.

The veteran actor, in a recent interview, said grief did not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities.

Duru opened up about dealing with trauma while remaining committed to his work and faith.

Source: Legit.ng