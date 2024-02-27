Big Brother Naija Kiddwaya’s dad, Terry Waya, enticed Nigerians with a video of his magnificent mansion in Milan

The billionaire did a mini-tour into some of the beautiful rooms inside the gigantic building

While at that, Mr Terry revealed that his secret to remaining successful in his daily endeavours

Terry Waya, father of BBNaija star Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, buzzed the internet recently with a video of his luxury home in Milan.

The billionaire was elated to share the glittering, regal fittings and furniture he used to beautify the interiors of his mansion.

In the clip that has since caught the attention of many, Kidd’s dad was first spotted in this living room as he directed the man behind the camera to his dazzling Jacuzzi shower room and the brightly lit passage connecting to other rooms in the mansion.

Another clip showed the business mogul’s magnificent master’s bedroom, which contained one of the largest family-size bed frames adorned in deluxe white sheets.

Asake’s Lonely at the Top played in the background of the clip shared on Mr Terry’s page.

In his post, the billionaire mentioned that he had no time for side talks because he is strictly thinking about how to make money.

“When money is on your mind, you will mind your business, and your business will choose your new friends and partners. Vito the Superman knows the difference between partners and pest. Can you tell a pest from a partner in your circle. Better lonely at the top than crowded with pest. I want to be a Superman.”

