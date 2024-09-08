Fans were to discover that there would be no eviction on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show tonight

It is no news that Big Brother unpaired the housemates, who initially came in as pairs in a surprise twist in the game

Following Ebuka's announcement, fans took to their timelines to jubilate as the Big Brother Naija show is an unpredictable one unpredictable

In an unforeseen event, hosuemates have been asked to spend one more week in the house after spending five weeks as a pair and one week as individual hosuemates.

The Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard show has been a tough and emotional roller coaster for all the hosuemates.

It will be recalled that Big Brother split hosuemates from their pairs. This means that the remaining eight pairs in the house have been separated into 16 individual housemates, who will now play the game solo as they compete for the grand prize of N100 million.

It is also worth mentioning that the live show's audience enjoyed Live performances from Pee, Hyce, and Brown Joel after they performed their viral "Ogechi" song, which ignited reactions from social media users.

Will all hosuemates still be on the show, the dynamic will tend to remain intact for another week, until Biggie unpacks some new twists.

Fans react to zero eviction night

Here is how Nigerians are reacting to the eviction of

@mumaijay:

"Next Sunday five will leave."

@vibes_triumph:

"Next week Four people will leave."

@cooldamxbone:

"Their mind don come down."

@kwaku66k:

"Wanni is so dramatic she acts like she knows everything tsww rest."

@Daniel59742480:

"Dem sopose evict like 6 of them."

@CabrineCarter:

"Handi and Anita."

@Red_Dyamondz"

"Another week."

