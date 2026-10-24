Nigerian TikTok star Jarvis has made her stance on family finances very clear in a video that is circulating online

The content creator addressed the role her husband, Peller, plays in relation to her relatives in pointed detail

Her comments have sparked a wide range of opinions among Nigerian social media users

Nigerian TikTok content creator Jarvis has made it plain that her husband, Peller, bears no financial obligation towards her family, and she intends to keep things that way.

In a video that began circulating on X on October 23, 2026, Jarvis set the record straight on how she manages the boundary between her marriage and her extended family.

Nigerian TikTok star Jarvis discusses family boundaries and her husband Peller’s responsibilities in their marriage. Photo: realjadrolita/peller089

Source: Instagram

She was firm in stating that she does not permit any of her relatives to contact Peller directly or ask him for money, arguing that marrying her did not make him responsible for her family members.

"My husband is not responsible for my family; God forbid, I'll never let that kind of thing happen," she said. "Which is why I don't even allow any of my family members to talk to my husband or even call or even disturb."

Jarvis went on to say that even her grandmother, who asks after Peller fondly, only gets a friendly greeting from him when he happens to be nearby.

Beyond that, Jarvis said she has deliberately scaled back how much she does for her own relatives since getting married.

"Even my own family know that ever since I got married, it's my own family that I'm more concerned about, because I'm a married woman; I only do little for them, I don't kill myself anymore," she added.

As far as Jarvis is concerned, Peller's responsibilities begin and end with her and their baby.

She also clarified a specific instance involving her sister's phone, noting that she asked Peller to assist with the purchase only because she was not in Nigeria and had delayed the promise for too long, making it her request, not a family demand placed on him.

Watch Jarvis speak about her family and Peller in the X video below:

Fans react to Jarvis' comments

The video drew considerable engagement online, with fans and critics weighing in on her position.

@DralliSamuel wrote:

"One thing I like about Jarvis is that she is very wise," while @97wviere felt her approach "should be the standard and common knowledge."

Not everyone was fully on board.

@sylvermerchant pushed back, writing:

"What's bad in your husband taking care of your relations? We are Africans and we need to live like Africans, the people you want to emulate don't have higher marriage success rate than Africans."

Others were supportive but cautious.

@_koose noted:

"This shouldn't be an issue but I don't like how things are going.. not everything should be put out here.. she should know some people want her downfall oo.. she must be be careful."

@AbiJude471783 offered a broader take:

"If all she said and the last video which she addressed peller when he said they were going to pick the guy her sister will marry and she opposed and gave him explain of him and herself, she is right, mature and respectful. I come in peace ✌️"

Jarvis speaks about protecting her marriage to Peller while maintaining boundaries with her family members. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller gifts Tiwa Savage $3,000, singer responds with promise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok sensation Peller gifted Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage virtual gifts reportedly worth $3,000 during a live session on Sunday, October 18, 2026, to appreciate her for giving him his first private jet experience.

Tiwa responded by declaring herself godmother to the unborn child Peller is expecting with his partner, Jarvis, prompting laughter as he pointed out that they did not yet know the baby’s gender.

The exchange attracted attention online, highlighting the friendship that began in late 2024 when Tiwa invited Peller to fly on her private jet with her son, Jamil.

Source: Legit.ng