Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and singer Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has caused an uproar with his bold claim about his financial capabilities.

Whitemoney, who was a guest on the EchoRoom podcast, confined rumours of him paying his staff members their salaries years in advance.

The reality star, who said he currently has 150 staff members, disclosed he pays them in advance because he easily gets carried away.

Quizzing Whitemoney, the podcast host asked:

"I have heard that you pay staff members couple years in advance, 5 years, 3 years, is this true?"

The reality star responded:

"It is true, I operate on that system because it helps me get my mind off things because I am a multi-versatile person. I do a lot of things, and I can easily get carried away."

The podcast host further queried:

"How many staff members do you have?"

Whitemoney said: "Currently 150."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Phyna called out Whitemoney over a claim he made on a podcast.

What people are saying about Whitemoney's claim

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

emrayiam:

"White money with white lies."

Oladapomikky1:

"Off the top of my head, only 2 BBN winners have come out to show winning wasn’t a ridiculous decision. Miracle, and Laycon. The rest ehn…kpish."

Adebay0r__:

"150 workers ?? 5 years advance payment ?? Uncle please now."

Ikm001:

"Paid 150 staff 5 years in advance. Even federal government no fit try this kind of stunt."

Dr_Pharouk:

"I believe the new content is to go on a podcast and start ly!ng so you can trend. Whitemoney take it easy on us."

Cee_jayking:

"Not even Dangote has paid any staff 5 years in advance Whitemoney might be the actual richest man in Africa."

