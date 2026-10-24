Jay Enem, a 23-year-old Serie A striker born in the Netherlands to Nigerian parents, is being tracked by the Super Eagles

The Bologna forward has already made an impression in Italy this season and his representatives have reached out to coach Eric Chelle

Enem has never been capped at any level, keeping his eligibility to represent Nigeria fully intact

Nigeria's senior national team could be on the verge of securing another foreign-born talent, with reports indicating that Jay Enem of Italian Serie A club Bologna has expressed interest in representing the Super Eagles.

Enem's representatives have already reached out to Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle, who has responded by placing the striker under observation ahead of a possible call-up.

Bologna's 23-year-old star Jay Enem has reportedly agreed to play for Nigeria ahead of the Netherlands. Photo by Fabio Patamia

Source: Getty Images

Who is Jay Enem?

The 23-year-old forward was born in the Netherlands to parents of Nigerian descent.

According to data from Transfermarkt, he joined Bologna during the summer transfer window from Serbian outfit Red Star, and has settled into Serie A life with encouraging speed, netting a goal against Lecce within his first weeks at the club.

Crucially, Enem has never been capped at any level for any national team, meaning he remains fully eligible to wear the green-and-white of Nigeria.

Coming off the back of the Ilenikhena decision

The development follows the high-profile choice of George Ilenikhena to commit his international future to Nigeria.

Ilenikhena, who was born in Nigeria and raised in France, had options at senior level but chose the Super Eagles and has since made his debut in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar, CAF Online reports.

Enem's potential arrival would give Nigeria's attack even greater depth, with both players representing the growing pipeline of diaspora talent choosing to align with the country of their heritage.

Nigeria's long tradition of diaspora stars

Should Enem receive and accept a Nigeria call-up, he would join a distinguished group of foreign-born players who have donned the Super Eagles jersey.

That list includes Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Femi Azeez, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, and Bright Osayi-Samuel, as well as Maduka Okoye, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Kingsley Ehizibue, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The pattern reflects Nigeria's consistent ability to attract players from European leagues who retain strong ties to their Nigerian roots.

Coach Chelle is understood to be monitoring Enem's performances closely before making any formal move, suggesting a call-up could come in a future qualifying window if the striker continues his promising start in Italy.

France coach reacts to Ilenikhena's switch to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported about Ilenikhena’s decision to commit to Nigeria after turning down a France Under-21 call-up.

The 20-year-old marked his Super Eagles debut by scoring against Madagascar and has since contributed five goals and three assists in seven Saudi league appearances for Al-Ittihad.

Source: Legit.ng