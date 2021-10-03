The BBNaija season 6 has finally come to an end and the winner of the show has been declared, to the excitement of fans

Enugu-born entrepreneur Whitemoney and his fellow housemate Liquorose were the last two people standing

Whitemoney looked confident as he stood on the stage while staring straight ahead at the fans and ex-housemates gathered at the venue

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate Whitemoney has been declared the winner of the reality TV show.

The Enugu-born businessman was a finalist, to the excitement of his fans and followers.

Whitemoney wins the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show. Photos: @whitemoney_, @ebuka

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney wins BBNaija show

As soon as Ebuka called Liquorose and Whitemoney on the stage, he showed them about their times in the house.

After keeping the fans who were gathered in suspense for a bit, the media personality announced Whitemoney as the winner of the show and the crowd erupted in a roar.

As expected, the businessman would be awarded the N90m prize.

Fans react to Whitemoney's win

While Whitemoney's fans were excited about his win, others had something to say about the show generally. According to many, the show was predictable and boring.

Read some comments below:

kemi_ogunleye:

"This game is too predictable not a game anymore."

ebwedwa:

"Congratulations."

moo_rel:

"I h*te how viewers choose thier favs from the beginning of the show, Too predictable mtchew."

kayceeblinqs:

"White won!"

elizabeth.awodu:

"Too expected, e no sweet."

amaka_paloma:

"Forget, If Nigerians Love you, you are Blessed. Congrats to WHITE-MONEY."

official_bobby_fredrick:

"It was so predictable, can we all go and sleep."

comichabitat:

"He played a good game and got a lot celebrities to support him."

j.o.i._:

"He wasn't even surprised."

hawtt_cocoglam:

"We knew."

ayo.agara:

"This is a predictable show, once everyone start’s talking about one person at the genesis of the show, automatic everyone joins the bandwagon and start speaking the persons name. Most predictable show ever."

officialcorazon1:

"We already knew. Nigerians and sentimental voting."

Whitemoney reveals how he got his name

Whitemoney was having a conversation with Queen who asked him where he got his name from.

In a reply to her, Whitemony said that he did not choose the name, and it was given to him by God.

On why he had first claimed that his friends gave him the name, Whitemoney disclosed that's what he wanted people in the house to know and they would probably not believe him. He continued by saying that he prayed for the name and woke up with it in his mouth the next day.

Source: Legit