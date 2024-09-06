The issue between Topher and Anita of the Big Brother Naija season 9 has been discussed on "The Buzz" show

Toke Makinwa, the show's host, had media personality Hero Daniels as one of the week's guests, and he touched on Topher and Anita's relationship

While speaking, he made some points about men in Topher's age range and penned beautiful words of advice to Anita

The Big Brother Naija show might be a social experiment, but what happens in the house is just as pressing, and a reflection of what happens in the real world, especially regarding relationships.

The age difference between housemates Anita and Topher has been a big issue for them, and they have been trying to navigate it.

It is public knowledge that Topher, 24, lied about his age to Anita, who is currently 29. When he decided to come clean, he told her that he was 26, which caused a huge rift between them.

Speaking about the issue on the Buzz show, Hero Daniels, one of the guests, noted that ladies always make the mistake of focusing on 30+ men, who he alleged are the biggest players in the dating pool, because ladies of all ages want them.

He advised Anita to hold tight to Topher, irrespective of age, as he is a "green" flag.

Fans react to Hero Daniels' advice

@dera.cocy:

"Lies. Not everyone likes dating the 30 n above Geng."

@herodaniels:

"I said what I said."

@iam__anne_:

"Someone close to Toke should advice her to stop ✋ spoiling her skin."

@babs1._:

"Something he’ll go for younger girl later, dey whine yourself."

@cecilia___daniels:

"This guy woke up and all he could do was spit facts all over the place purr."

@mariondrip:

"See mumu talk na why your hairline Dey on 80% loading."

@bodepriiime:

"Not all of them are players."

