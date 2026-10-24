Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding groomsmen video has set social media buzzing with surprise over a familiar face in the lineup

Davido's presence at Zlatan's side on his big day drew warm reactions from fans who praised the Afrobeats star's loyalty

Not every expected name made the cut; fans were quick to notice who was missing from the groom's inner circle

Afrobeats singer and rapper Zlatan Ibile stepped into his wedding ceremony on October 24, 2026, surrounded by close friends and fellow artists, but it was a circulating groomsmen video that sent fans into a frenzy online.

The clip, which spread rapidly across X and Instagram, showed Zlatan and his groomsmen assembled outside a modern venue, posing, laughing, and sharing easy conversation ahead of the day's events.

Davido joins Zlatan Ibile and his groomsmen as fans react to the singer’s traditional wedding preparations. Photo: zlatan_ibile/davido

Source: Instagram

The traditional ceremony honoured the Edo heritage of his longtime partner, Davita Omoniyi, with whom he shares two sons, Shiloh and Benaiah.

The couple had already held a private civil ceremony before settling on this public celebration, a date Zlatan had announced in early October alongside a video post.

Zlatan, whose full name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, stood at the centre of the gathering, but it was the man beside him that caught everyone's eye.

Fans were quick to clock Davido among the groomsmen, noting how he matched the groom's energy in both dress and demeanour.

Several additional clips from the occasion showed Davido greeting Zlatan's parents and playing an active role throughout the proceedings, a show of brotherhood that many in the comments found deeply moving.

Watch the X video showing Zlatan Ibile’s groomsmen below:

Fans react to Zlatan Ibile's groomsmen video

@ukpodu:

"Davido too like this style, na exact style he wear go Ogugu 😅❤️"

@Williamnice999:

"No be small thing Zlatan and Davido, enjoy yourselfs.... Happy blessed marriage 🌹💯🎶"

@morr_trades:

"David too humble ajeh❤️"

@amjibola:

"wait where ramanjago, yhemo lee and poco"

@josiegraphix:

"Poco no dey ??"

@iVez100:

"Where's naira, poco, rhaman jago?"

@BIZAmOnEy:

"Poco Lee no dey what are pity"

Davido stands alongside Zlatan Ibile and other groomsmen ahead of the Afrobeats star’s traditional wedding celebration. Photo: zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest shares where he took Zlatan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chief Priest shared a video of rapper Zlatan Ibile visiting a location in Banana Island, Lagos, ahead of his wedding to longtime partner Davita on October 24, 2026.

He revealed that the outing was arranged to invite Ifeanyi Odii, the 2027 APC governorship candidate for Ebonyi State, to the couple’s wedding.

Cubana Chief Priest described the gesture as a sign of love and brotherhood, adding that he was ready to support the couple as they prepared to celebrate their union.

Source: Legit.ng