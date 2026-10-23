Pastor Jerry Eze held a Midweek Trial Service at Streams of Joy International's brand-new permanent site in Jabi, Abuja, on Thursday, 22 October 2026

The new headquarters marks a major milestone for the ministry, which previously held services at the M&M Event Center in Garki

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and actor Stan Nze were among the celebrities who reacted to footage of the packed, arena-style gathering

Pastor Jerry Eze's Streams of Joy International held its first Midweek Trial Service at a brand-new permanent church site in Abuja on Thursday, 22 October 2026, and the footage that followed sent social media into a frenzy.

The new building is located on Yaliam Ali Street, off Jerry Eze Street, by the Police Service Commission in Jabi, Abuja.

Mercy Chinwo, Stan Nze join reactions as Pastor Jerry Eze unveils massive church building. Credit: @jerryeze, @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

The ministry had previously been operating from the M&M Event Centre in Garki, a temporary arrangement that has now officially come to an end with the completion of its own headquarters.

Pastor Jerry Eze shared footage of the service on Instagram, captioning it: "MIDWEEK TRIAL SERVICE AT THE NEW SITE ! To God be all the Glory !! What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist !!!"

The arena-style venue appeared packed with thousands of worshippers standing, raising their hands, and singing in what observers described as a crusade-like atmosphere, all for a midweek service.

Celebrities react to Pastor Jerry's new site

The post attracted swift reactions from well-known Nigerian personalities.

Gospel star Mercy Chinwo was visibly impressed, commenting with a string of laughing and dancing emojis before writing:

"E Chock ohhh😅😅😅 🎵🎵My God You are good beside You there is no other God💃💃💃💃"

Nollywood actor Stan Nze also weighed in, expressing genuine amazement at the scale of the gathering.

He wrote: "Wow! Mid week service be like crusade 🙆🏾‍♂️ Jesus ehhhhhh 🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾"

Gospel minister Prospa Ochimana called it a landmark moment, writing:

"What a Night !!!!!🔥 Seee church Abeg! This God ehhh!!!"

Mercy Chinwo, Stan Nze’s reactions to Pastor Jerry Eze’s church leave fans talking. Credit: @jerryeze

Source: Instagram

More reactions Pour In

Beyond celebrities, the wider congregation and online community responded with overwhelming emotion. Here are some of the reactions:

@emmanuelsignatureevents wrote:

"PJ is a prove that God can lift a Man like I cried during this service my mind went back to NSPPD 2020 wow indeed God is a rewarder of those who diligently seek him🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

@lush__glam shared:

"I was there LIVE!!! God is sweet abeg…"

@being_kagonya254 commented:

"I'm so proud to be an nsppdian 😍🇰🇪I will come to see our new church live, very soon in Jesus name"

@apostlemichaelorokpo said:

"Glory to God. Congrats sir."

@ivy_zenny reacted:

"Whooooaaaaa🔥🔥🔥"

@greatmantakit wrote:

"THANK YOU JESUS🔥🔥"

Watch the Midweek Trial Service that got everyone talking below:

Jerry Eze shares his touching encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze opened up about his meeting with a woman who terribly beat up his mother when she was alive.

Pastor Jerry Eze said his family lived with the woman in the same compound years ago. When the woman showed up to see him on November 26, Pastor Eze shared what happened next.

Source: Legit.ng