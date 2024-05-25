Mercy Eke made a fashion statement with what she wore to the celebrity hang out of Zlatan Ibile on Friday

The singer had hosted some celebrities in Nigerian ahead of his store opening, which was celebrated for two days

In the viral video, Eke was wearing a green jersey, Nike sneaker, Hermes bag and some designer fashion items

Reality show star, Mercy Eke, generated massive reaction online after fashion lovers calculated her drip to Zlatan Ibile's event ahead of his store opening.

Legit.ng had reported that Zlatan Ibile had staged a celebrity hang out for his friends as he planned to open his fashion store.

Eke, who was part of the attendees, wore a green jersey, a Nike multicoloured sneaker, a blue jean shot and some other fashion accessories. All the things she wore were evaluated and summed up to N200million and above.

Mercy Eke drips in designer accessories to Zlatan Ibile's event. Photo credit @lifeafterbbnaija

Source: Instagram

Break down of what Mercy Eke wore

The lover of designer classy fashion items had a Hermes bag worth N48milliom, her Nike sneaker was valued at over N1 million, her wristwatch made by Audemars Piguet was worth over N67 million.

Mercy Eke also used some bracelets which were bought for over N12 million. Her pendent alone was said to be over N4 million.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the cost of what Mercy Eke wore for Zlatan Ibile's event. Here are some of the comments below:

@kazembe.lucy':

"She the bank dollar queen shemoney herself."

@ama_goldclass_importation:

"Exaggerations."

@royally_124:

"The girl is Rich, but she needs to give her life to Christ."

@dortty22':

"This is going to be the 6post about her she really pay you well oo."

@funmilayoowoyomi:

"Mermoney for a good reason."

@__bigaza:

"Queen of highlights."

@charlesanita4':

"Even zlanta noticed it, he snapped it.. your money long my Queen Lambo."

@nkegold:

"Sometimes I wonder how you guys have time for stuffs like this, God forbid."

@0yin_gram':

"My lambo always looking classic."

@lord_vannie:

"Make a list of who asked you."

@bennyphina:

"Story, am a fan but abeg make una rest with dis nonsense."

Legit.ng had reported that Eke had shared a clip of her lovely shoe rack which had designer and expensive shoes in it.

The reality star shared a clip of the bags and shoes as she was cleaning her closet. Five people were seen organizing the closet as they kept her sneakers and slippers on the floor.

A large space was left for her bags and sandals, while her covered shoes took the remaining part of the rack.

Source: Legit.ng