A heartfelt post Francis Duru made about a late Nollywood legend has gone viral following his own passing

The actor mourned a senior colleague who died weeks before him, calling him a mentor and an inspiration

Duru's words about loss have taken on a deeper meaning now that he too is gone just a few weeks after Olu Jacobs

A post shared by veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has resurfaced online, stirring deep emotions among fans and followers.

The timing has made it particularly poignant; Duru himself passed away on Friday, October 23, 2026, just weeks after writing the tribute that is now circulating widely across social media.

Francis Duru shares Olu Jacobs' impact in the movie industy in old post. Photo credit@olujacobs/@francisduru

Source: Instagram

The post in question was a farewell message to veteran actor Olu Jacobs, who died on September, 16, 2026, after a prolonged battle with Lewy body dementia.

In it, Duru reflected on the impact Jacobs had on his career and on Nollywood as a whole, describing every moment they worked together as a learning experience.

"A true and thoroughbred thespian you were uncle Olu...you were a mentor, a teacher, an inspiration to our generation....it was indeed an honour to have worked with you in different capacity...you have left a big shoe....it will be difficult to find a feet that will match..but you have left footprints of in-depth professionalism...discipline, utmost dedication...it was a school each time we worked together...I learnt so much...as it hurts so much...Rest on sir...you were a good man....Rest on General," he wrote.

The words, which already carried weight when first published, have since taken on an entirely new dimension.

Duru was bidding farewell to a giant of the industry, unaware that within weeks, similar tributes would be written in his own honour.

Posts about Olu Jacobs resurface weeks after his death as fans mourn Francis Duru after his death. Photo credit@olujacobs

Source: Instagram

His family confirmed the news of his death, though no further details about the circumstances were shared publicly.

The resurfaced tribute has since prompted widespread reflection on the losses the Nigerian film industry has suffered in quick succession, first Olu Jacobs, then Francis Duru.

Both men were celebrated figures in Nollywood, with careers that spanned decades and left lasting impressions on generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.

Here is the Instagram post made by Francis Duru about Olu Jacobs a few weeks ago:

Fans react to Francis Duru's post

@beckyu_kk commented:

"Chai this is painful and he just posted this."

@benjamin_george665 shared:

"Omo, he joined him a month later."

@chukwudi_poe shared:

"Omoh!!!! Wetin dey this life self?? Chai, Rest in Peace FRANCIS DURU."

@estherdoz said:

"Oh and now u are gone.. May your souls both rest in peace in Jesus name Amen."

@musorenike reacted:

"This is a devastating news . May his soul rest in eternal rest amen. God grant his family the strength to cope at this difficult time Amen."

Prophecy about Nollywood resurfaces after Francis Duru's death

Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy by Prophet Abel Boma about impending deaths in Nollywood resurfaced following the passing of veteran actor Francis Duru, stirring reactions among fans and social media users.

The prophet reportedly delivered the warning on June 13, 2026, urging movie stars to organise a thanksgiving service to avert further losses in the entertainment industry.

Abel Boma reportedly stopped short of naming the next person who might be at risk, explaining that revealing the individual’s gender could lead people to narrow their prayers to a particular group. Following Francis Duru’s death, the prophecy has attracted renewed attention online, with fans revisiting the message and discussing the prophet’s call for collective prayers for Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng