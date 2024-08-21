An excited Whitemoney has shared a fun video from his live performance in the United States

The singer, whose songs have been rejected by several Nigerians, couldn't hide his excitement as Oyinbos danced while he performed

Whitemoney also bragged about being booked for shows by Oyinbos, a comment that stirred reactions from his fans

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and singer Hazel Onou, aka Whitemoney, recently performed at an event in the US, and he gladly shared a video for his Nigerian fans to see.

Whitemoney, who had previously revealed he has a large fanbase outside Nigeria, thrilled the audience with his songs, as some Oyinbos were seen grooving to them.

Whitemoney shares video from his performance in the US. Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on his social media timeline, an elated Whitemoney bragged about how Oyinbos had booked him for shows, adding that his dreams were finally becoming a reality.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"PSA: guys oyibo don dey book me and dance to my songs ooo, dreams are finally coming through by Gods grace.All praises and honor be unto God almighty."

Watch the video as Oyinbos grooves while Whitemoney performs in the US below:

This is coming amid the criticisms that have trailed Whitemoney's Kumkum music genre in Nigeria.

What Nigerians are saying about Whitemoney's performance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions

egoldenheart:

"Nigerians are not ready for @whitemoney__ music.. Overseas love @whitemoney__ music more .. more love."

ola_dorc:

"Keep doing you ,the world will adjust."

vibewithbigmike:

"Yes bro. Keep pushing. Grammy is achievable."

dulcet_properties:

"Singing is not just your talent at all."

jydeomoola08:

"Who dey listen to this mumu music."

moneymagnet222:

"USA Doings choke no be cho cho cho."

moneymagnet222:

"Don't play!!! ODOGWU is not on anyone's league hoohaa."

Nigerians heavily criticise Whitemoney's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Whitemoney didn't get the massive fan love he got while in Biggie's house over his chosen career path.

The reality star got fans less satisfied with his single with indigenous rapper, Zoro, titled Na We We.

"Whitemoney please don't do this again, this should be the last and the last time," a fan warned.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng