Former BBNaija star Mercy Eke is one fashionista who does not do average and loves to rock expensive items

Among her favourite fashion collections are shoes and bags, and she has them in various designs and colours

In a video, she displayed some of the gorgeous items and shared the amount it cost her to purchase them

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Mercy Eke, got her fans amazed after she shared the most expensive bag in her wardrobe.

Mercy Eke looks stylish in her attire.

She was in an excited mood as she noted that she had some Hermes Birkin bags in her closet. According to her, the first one is worth $28k (N41m), the second is $32k (47m), and the third one is $28k (N41m).

The bags were beautiful and neat and Mercy displayed a special affection for them. In the video posted by @cynthiashalomsblog on Instagram, the man behind the camera asked Mercy to confirm that her most expensive bag is $32k (N47m) and she agreed.

The man wanted to take the luxurious bag but she refused. She noted that she was ready for a fight and positioned her hand in a boxing pattern.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Mercy's bag

Some netizens have reacted to Mercy Eke's most expensive bag. See some of the comments below:

@rita_talks:

"Don’t be deceived. Go to Istanbul Turkey and get yours."

@cruisenation009:

"For Venita to cry to Seyi and say that Mercy has made it in life while they are still struggling, the babe know wetin she dey talk. Person when buy house for Victoria Nest 2 as at 6 years ago for 90m. Omo, the babe hold bar o!"

@jo_shuuuuuu:

"Lol. Not me looking at the perfume session. Wetin dem dey talk about for background no concern me."

@official_martha2:

"Lolz. Make she carry all of them enter Paris sef make I see something."

@tunandez:

"Mercy is fun to be with normally."

@queen_michellee:

"This Birkin ain’t original. Make una small small dey lie. Even American celebrities don’t have many Birkins like this. We know person shoppers dey run am."

@floxydarlington:

"Money is good. I must be rich o."

@_amxman:

"Na still men money. Come out and show us your work and how much they pay you for the jobs."

Mercy Eke shows off 60 classy shoes

Mercy Eke had revealed that she is a lover of shoes.

She also displayed her numerous shoes as she picked the ten best ones she prefers more while showing off their beauty.

Her fans were in awe of the number of her lovely shoes as they made several comments hailing her fashion sense.

