Popular Nollywood actor and former BBNaija star Tobi Bakre has gone global in his acting career

After an amazing performance in the Brotherhood movie, Tobi is currently in Mumbai, India on the set of another movie

The actor shared a photo with a couple of Indian actors on set with him, and Nigerians have commended him

Former Big Brother Naija star Tobi Bakre moved into Nollywood fully after his season and he has been doing pretty well for himself.

The actor received accolades for his acting in Nollywood's Brotherhood movie, and he is on track to breaking records outside Nigeria.

Tobi who is currently at a movie location set in Mumbai, India, shared a photo with some of the other actors he will be working with.

The actor loves his job, and he affirmed that the life he currently lives was what he signed up for.

"Out on set in Mumbai with these amazing fellow cast! We are all Geez now! Short time with many memorable moments. This is definitely what I signed up for. Love my Job."

Nigerians commend Tobi Bakre

thedorathybachor:

"It’s the song for me."

femibakre:

"Tobo Global ❤️❤️"

vincykesha:

"You global now."

olajideoflagos:

"Nothing beats enjoying what you do.. I love my work!❤️"

iamthatpj:

"Global superstar!!!’ "

pelumiakinwa:

"Hope there'll be Bollywood singing and dancing in the movie. That's the scene I'm waiting for. "

ogocush:

"Tobo G. You are doing well."

nollyglamour_beauty:

"Greater heights Tobi "

its.miiraj:

"Global!!!! What we signed for"

