Rita Edochie’s latest comments on polygamy get people talking

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie addressed a widespread misunderstanding about her views on polygamy

The actress drew a clear line between polygamy itself and the manner in which some men choose to practise it

Rita Edochie's remarks at a recent event have sparked fresh conversation about marriage traditions in Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has stepped forward to set the record straight on where she truly stands regarding polygamy, after many people formed the wrong impression of her position on the subject.

Speaking at a recent event, the actress was direct in addressing what she described as a widespread misreading of her views.

Rita Edochie gets people talking after sharing her frustration with polygamy. Credit: @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Contrary to what many may have assumed, Edochie stated that she holds no personal objection to a man having more than one wife.

Her concern, she explained, lies entirely in how the arrangement is carried out.

For Edochie, the critical issue is whether a man chooses to bring another woman into his home without first having an honest conversation with his existing wife.

"Okay, let me correct an impression: I am never against polygamy. God in heaven knows, I am not against polygamy. But the fact remains: the way you present polygamy. I'm not against polygamy. I am against getting a second wife without duly informing your wife," she said.

The distinction she drew is one that many Nigerians will find familiar, touching on long-standing debates about respect, communication, and the rights of women within polygamous households.

Rita Edochie breaks her silence on polygamy and reveals her concerns. Credit: @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

For Edochie, the act of taking a second wife is not the problem in itself; it is the secrecy and lack of proper disclosure that she finds unacceptable.

The actress's comments have since generated considerable discussion, with many people weighing in.

Watch Rita Edochie's preaching below:

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over post

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng