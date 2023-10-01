After 71 days in the BBNaija All Stars house, Ilebaye finally emerged as the winner on Sunday, October 1

Mercy and Ilebay were the last two finalists standing on stage with Ebuka, and shock gripped everyone as she was announced winner

While fans of Ilebaye are visibly happy the 22-year-old won, other Nigerians shared mixed opinions

The Big Brother Naija All Stars season came to an end with Ilebaye surprisingly snagging the N120m grand prize.

Cross, Pere, Adekunle and Cee C were evicted from the house, leaving Ilebaye on stage with Ebuka.

Netizens react to BBNaija All Stars finale Photo credit: @ilebayeee/@official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

To the shock of many, the show host announced Ilebaye as the winner of the season, leaving questions on the lips of many.

The general sentiment online was that Mercy would emerge winner, seeing as she was up against Ilebaye and not another strong ex-housemate.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch video of the moment Ilebaye was announced winner

Netizens react to Ilebaye's win and Mercy's loss

While fans of Ilebaye rejoiced over her win, other netizens opined that Mercy deserved it.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

__chase667:

"Mercy was robbed."

szn_blessing:

"Ceecee and venita can cry blood my baddieeeeeee winnerrrrr"

nayatu.gaddafi:

"Stoopid show! Nigerians go regret why dem vote this one next year again na here we gather deyy."

barbaradee2663:

"I’m tearing ooo congratulations my Baye."

omaprecious.chuks:

"Never underestimate just because you think you're better."

ogospec:

"Person win, non of her house mates came to celebrate her as usual.. common. She win money ,she no win show , forget!!!"

omaprecious.chuks:

"Am proud of our little pepper"

iam_anniep:

"GenZ baddie for a reason we no dey play na we be the GOAT. Congrats baye more wins in life to come trust me girl. See the way I dey sweat from jumping up and down chair...❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

kovagab:

"Tell me this show isn’t scripted. Den bomb de ur head."

hhaw_aa:

"I wish I could hug her❤️you deserve it."

misswow_:

"My baby girl don win. The rejected stone is now the head corner stone . see grace"

akosua_britas:

"Yesssss when we told you the money was bayefied you didn't believe it. "

blue_lizie:

"If Nigerians support you forget it... there's no length they won't go for you because ahhhh."

Cee C shaken as she gets evicted from BBNaija All Stars finale

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Big Brother Naija All Stars finale unravelled twists and turns that shocked housemates and show lovers.

To the shock of many, Cee C was evicted next after Cross, Pere, and Adekunle left the house.

The reality star could not hide her surprise as she mouthed 'It can't be' while walking out of the house.

Source: Legit.ng