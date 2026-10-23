A nationwide Tinubu support network has formally responded to the Kaduna flag-off of the President's 2027 re-election campaign

The group singled out Budget Minister Atiku Bagudu for praise over his handling of national planning and fiscal coordination

Network spokesman Hon. Ali Oriri says members have activated grassroots structures across Nigeria ahead of the campaign push

A pro-presidential support group, the Atiku Bagudu Grassroots Network for Tinubu 2027, has formally acknowledged the launch of President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign, describing the Kaduna flag-off as a pivotal moment for consolidating public support behind the administration's economic agenda.

The network, which identifies itself as a nationwide platform of citizens committed to the Tinubu administration's reform programme, issued a statement welcoming the President, All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership and members of the Presidential Campaign Council to what it called the beginning of a critical campaign phase.

Pro-Tinubu group welcomes 2027 campaign launch, highlights Bagudu’s role. Photo: TSN

Source: UGC

Oriri backs Tinubu's economic reforms

Speaking through the group's spokesman, Hon. Ali Oriri, the network expressed confidence in the direction of the country's economic management.

"This moment allows us to renew our collective commitment to the economic reforms that are gradually stabilising our nation," Oriri said.

The statement placed particular emphasis on the role of the Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, crediting him with providing technical direction for ongoing reforms. The group argued that his focus on evidence-based planning and fiscal discipline has helped align government budgets with the President's broader development vision.

"Senator Atiku Bagudu has demonstrated uncommon commitment to national planning and economic development," Oriri said. "His steady hand in coordinating budgets and aligning them with the President's vision gives us the confidence to campaign vigorously for the continuity of this administration."

The group drew a distinction between conventional political mobilisation and what it described as citizen-driven advocacy grounded in observable outcomes.

"Our members are not merely political supporters. We are people who believe in the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration and the awesome work that is being carried out by the Honourable Minister in the area of national planning and economic development," Oriri stated.

Group says it's ready for nationwide campaign

The network said it has already activated structures in communities across the country, with a mandate to explain the benefits of the ongoing reforms and encourage broader civic participation in the 2027 campaign. Members identified education, peaceful engagement and grassroots mobilisation as the core pillars of their approach.

The group also acknowledged the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, commending the council for the preparations that preceded the Kaduna event.

Oriri closed with a call to members across Nigeria:

"Let us explain the reforms, defend the progress and work tirelessly so that Nigerians will once again entrust President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the mandate to complete the task of national renewal."

Shettima Inaugurates Arewa for Asiwaju Office

In a related development, Vice President Kashim Shettima has told political leaders in northern Nigeria that the region's growing support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election must be earned through transparency, honest engagement, and measurable results — not taken for granted.

Shettima made the remarks on Saturday, October 17, in Abuja while inaugurating the Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A) campaign head office, a northern political structure established to drive support for the Tinubu administration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng