Hong Kong is expanding a visa facilitation scheme that lets foreign professionals enter without applying for employment visas or entry permits

The scheme, which has already benefited over 56,000 non-local talents, is adding a brand new sector from October 1

Foreign professionals working under the scheme can receive payment for their activities during their short-term stay

Hong Kong has announced that foreign professionals in 17 designated sectors can enter the city and carry out work-related activities for up to 14 consecutive days without needing to apply for employment visas or entry permits, effective October 1, 2026.

The city's government made the announcement on September 24, 2026, confirming an expansion of its Immigration Facilitation Scheme for Visitors Participating in Short-term Activities in Designated Sectors, known as the STV Scheme.

Hong Kong lets foreign professionals work for 14 days without employment visas. Photo credit: China News Service, Ziggy_mars

Source: Getty Images

Under the arrangement, organisations approved by relevant government bureaux and departments can issue invitation letters directly to qualified non-local professionals.

Those invited may then enter Hong Kong as ordinary visitors to take part in specified short-term activities and may receive remuneration during their stay, without going through the standard employment visa process with the Immigration Department.

The government stated that participation must support Hong Kong's economic development or relevant policy goals and must not displace local workers. Safeguards are also in place to prevent abuse, including illegal employment.

Hong Kong update: Eligible sectors listed

The expanded STV Scheme now covers the following 17 sectors, with approximately 490 authorised organisations in total:

1. Medical and healthcare.

2. Higher education.

3. Arts and culture.

4. Sports.

5. Heritage.

6. Creative industries.

7. Innovation and technology.

8. The Hong Kong Laureate Forum.

9. Aviation.

10. International/mega events.

11. Finance.

12. Development and construction.

13. Environment.

14. Occupational safety and health.

15. Maritime.

16. Think tanks.

17. Social welfare and others.

The social welfare sector is a new addition, allowing non-local experts to participate in symposiums, workshops, research activities and similar engagements organised by authorised host organisations.

Three existing sectors — international/mega events, higher education, and finance — also received additional authorised organisations and specified activities under the expansion.

The scheme was originally launched as a pilot programme in June 2022, before being regularised in June 2024.

Since its inception through the end of June 2026, it has facilitated the participation of more than 56,000 non-local professionals in over 9,500 short-term activities across Hong Kong, including the International Chinese New Year Night Parade, the Asian Financial Forum, the Hong Kong Sevens and the Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo.

The government said the scheme supports Hong Kong's role as a "super connector" under the "one country, two systems" framework.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Hong Kong had listed six conditions that foreigners must meet for a Working Holiday visa.

Hong Kong: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hong Kong had listed seven African countries eligible for visa-free entry for 90 days.

The conditions for visa-free access are relatively straightforward.

Qualified travellers must hold a passport valid for at least one month beyond their planned departure date, though some sources advise ensuring at least six months of validity depending on nationality.

Source: Legit.ng