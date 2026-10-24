President Tinubu has sent condolences following the death of a prominent Christian women's leader in Plateau State

Mama Salamatu Elisha Bogoro, mother of a former TETFund boss, passed away after a prolonged illness

The deceased held the title of Uwar Zummunta within COCIN's Women Fellowship in Shendam LGA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed grief over the death of Mama Salamatu Elisha Bogoro, a revered figure in the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) who lived to the remarkable age of 105.

Mama Bogoro held the title of Uwar Zummunta within the Women Fellowship of COCIN, RCC, in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State. She passed away following a prolonged illness.

President Bola Tinubu mourns the demise of Mama Salamatu Elisha Bogoro Photo Credit: @NTANewsNow

Source: Twitter

She was the mother of Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro, who previously served as Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

How Tinubu mourns COCIN Women Fellowship leader

In a condolence statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described Mama Bogoro as a woman whose deep Christian faith and community service reflected values of compassion, humility and love for humanity.

The President noted that through her leadership of the Women Fellowship, Mama Bogoro fostered unity, mutual support and peaceful coexistence among members of the Christian community in the area.

Tinubu extended his sympathies to the Bauchi State Government, Professor Bogoro and the wider family, as well as the leadership and membership of COCIN and the Women Fellowship in Shendam.

The President prayed that Almighty God would grant the deceased eternal rest.

See the full statement on X here:

DSS secures 7th death sentence in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that a High Court in Adamawa State convicted three men for kidnapping two Catholic priests in February 2025.

The Adamawa ruling marks the seventh death sentence secured by the DSS in 2026 alone.

Five earlier death sentences were handed down across Ekiti, Abuja, Katsina, Kogi, and Sokoto courts this year.

Source: Legit.ng