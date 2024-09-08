The Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard episode has thrilled many following the new twists on the show

One of the most talked about pairs in the house are the twin female housemates Wanni and Handi, who are disc jockeys

The music entertainers have trended on the internet for different reasons, and Legit.ng has reviewed some of these interesting moments

One of the most talked-about Big Brother Naija season 9 housemates is the female town pair Wanni and Handi.

The two reality TV stars have given netizens a lot to talk about following their appearance on the popular reality TV show.

Moments Wanni and Handi gave netizens something to talk about online. Credit: @wannixhandi

Source: Instagram

Wanni and her sister have occupied the trend table with their activities in Biggie's house, from their fights, down to their private relationships with other housemates.

Legit.ng looks at some of the times the twins gave netizens something to reflect on.

Shaun says Wanni's hand smells

During a conversation on the show, Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemate Shaun Okojie shared a surprising revelation about his love interest, Wanni.

Legit.ng reported that the model confided in fellow housemate Onyeka, that he noticed Wanni's hand—one of the twin sisters in the house—had an unusual smell, like urine.

Despite this, Shaun expressed his disbelief and attempted to downplay the incident by suggesting that the odour might have been a mistake on his part, possibly due to his sense of smell.

Wanni seen touching herself in bedroom

Wanni faced backlash from viewers after a video showed the No Lose Guard star in a controversial position with her legs wide apart.

The clip sparked a debate, as many wondered what the disc jockey's fingers were doing near her private area. The short clip lasted for three seconds and saw the reality TV star enjoying herself.

Some fans argued that this was an edited snippet from one of her dance moments in the house. However, the full video of Wanni's bedroom scene showed her in the same position, fueling a heated online discussion.

Handi cries over Wanni

Legit.ng reported that the Big Brother Naija's female twins had their first meltdown on the reality TV show.

Handi and Wanni, who have done their best in serving content since their first day in the BBNaija house, were captured crying emotionally.

Wanni and Handi fight with Ruthee

Wanni and Handi engaged Ruthee in a shouting match after winning the previous week's custodian challenge.

Fans became worried about Ruthee after the twins won because they had the power to nominate housemates for eviction.

And just as many predicted, the twins ended up choosing Ruthee and her partner, DJ Flo, to leave the house.

Wanni and Handi disrespect BBNaija Ninja

Wanni and Handi seemed to have stepped on Biggie's toes with what he told them on the show.

Biggie called the twins, who had been nominated for eviction the previous week, to warn them sternly about disrespecting the Ninja.

In the clip, Biggie told them that the Ninja was an extension of his authority on the reality show and instructed them to go and apologise.

In the recording, Biggie was heard warning all housemates to refrain from speaking in any manner against the Ninja and Big Brother.

BBnaija Zion accuses Wanni of having sex

BBNaija Zoin made a jaw-dropping statement about Shaun and Wanni during his time there.

In a discussion with Fairme, another housemate, Zion, revealed that his partner Chinwe told him that Ruthee caught Shaun and Wanni having sex in the room when everyone was downstairs.

According to Zion, Ruthee was about to enter the room when she saw the lovebirds in the bedroom sport, and she immediately gave them space.

Biggie strikes deal with Ben

In other BBNaija news, fans of the show were surprised to see how much trust Biggie had in Ben after he stuck a deal with him.

Ben was called into the diary room, and while chatting, Biggie told him that some of the housemates had been hoarding eggs.

Following their conversation, Big Brother told Ben what was expected of him and what awaited him if he successfully carried out the mission.

Source: Legit.ng