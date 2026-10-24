Qatar has outlined the requirements expatriates must meet when their residence permits expire and need renewal

The renewal fees involved vary depending on the type of residency and the permit's duration, with discounts available

Resident permit renewals can be processed in person or through digital platforms, giving expatriates multiple options

Expatriates living in Qatar have been reminded of the steps they must follow to renew their residence permits once the documents expire, with the Gulf nation spelling out the conditions, fees, and locations where the service can be accessed.

According to Qatar's Ministry of Interior, when an expatriate's residence permit reaches its expiry date, the individual is required to initiate a renewal in line with the country's existing rules and regulations.

Qatar lists conditions for foreigners to renew their residence permits. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for renewal of Qatar residence permit

1. To complete the renewal, applicants must print and submit the residence renewal application form, ensuring it carries the authorised signature and stamp of their sponsor.

2. The original passport of the employee must be presented.

3. The establishment ID of the sponsoring company or the personal ID of an individual sponsor must also be submitted.

3. The required fees for both the work permit and residence permit must also be paid before the process can be finalised.

Fees for renewal of Qatar residence permit

On the financial side, a work permit renewal attracts a fee of QR 100 per year, while a residence permit costs QR 300 annually, with an additional QR 100 charged for the ID card, calculated according to the validity period of the permit.

Those renewing on the basis of parent sponsorship, accompanying persons, separately issued residence permits, or newborn babies face a flat fee of QR 400, which also covers passport additions and deletions.

Expatriates whose permits are renewed for a three-year period will benefit from a 20% discount on the applicable fees.

The service is available at the Expatriates Affairs Department and Ministry of Interior service centres across the country. For those who prefer not to visit in person, the renewal can also be completed through the Metrash2 mobile application or the MOI e-services portal, offering a more convenient route for busy workers.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng