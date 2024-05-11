Several Nigerian celebrities have used their popularity status to promote this gospel on and off social media

Amid the controversies that trailed some of their public lifestyles, many turned deaf ears to criticisms to go as far as launching their online churches

The likes of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and media personality Daddy Freeze are among the popular faces with online churches

Some celebrities have learnt to juggle between their busy schedules in the entertainment industry and creating time to preach the gospel to their fans and followers.

Despite their controversial public lifestyles, several have insisted they remain connected to their Christian lifestyle.

Others have had to launch online ministries or churches to push the gospel, hence becoming what could be tagged as digital preachers or pastors.

Legit.ng in this article lists Nigerian celebrities with online churches and those who have expressed a desire to start their ministries online.

1. Nollywood actor Yul Edochie

The actor could be described as the most popular on this list. Before launching his online church called "True Salvation Ministry," in January 2024, Yul had, on different occasions, claimed he had a ministerial calling to serve God.

Following the criticisms that trail his second marriage with Judy Austin, Yul appeared to have seen it as an avenue to accept the lord's calling.

In January, Yul had his first online church service. He has since been joined by his wife, Judy, in subsequent services.

Some netizens have claimed to have been miraculously blessed during Yul's ministration.

2. Daddy Freeze of Free the Sheeple Movement

The media personality is known for his controversial stance on tithe and has repeatedly criticised Nigerian pastors like Enoch Adeboye and Paul Adefarasin, among others.

Freeze runs an online ministry where he dissects the word of God for his followers, with question-and-answer sessions included.

Recall that singer Portable once attended one of Freeze's online services.

3. Rita Edochie's church was a spite at Yul Edochie

In January, the Nollywood actress expressed interest in launching her online ministry.

Her action was a move to spite Nollywood actor Yul Edochie. Since announcing plans for her online ministry, it is unknown if Rita has commenced the church as she claimed.

4. Toke Makinwa expresses desire to start Christian group

In May, Toke Makinwa caused a stir online after she announced her plans to start an online ministry.

The TV host disclosed that she promised God she would give him control of her life by starting a Christian group.

However, she was criticised as netizens urged her to start by correcting her wardrobe.

5. Samkelf and the Brightstar of Love Fellowship

While recalling how he was unable to express his secret love for singer Simi, the music producer spoke about the role Day Star church played in his life and career.

Samklef announced plans to start his online service, which he named the Brightstar of Love Fellowship.

Lady shares why Yul Edochie launched online church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady, while sharing her opinion on Yul Edochie's church, claimed that the actor had opted for YouTube because of Pastor Jerry Eze.

She said:

"They don sit down calculate Pastor Jerry Ezeh's daily income from YouTube live stream."

Recall that digital preacher Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International earned close to a billion naira via YouTube in 2023.

