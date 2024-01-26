Nollywood actress Rita Edochie announced her intention to set up a prayer house, seemingly to compete with Yul Edochie's upcoming online ministry

Earlier, Yul Edochie had disclosed his plan to focus entirely on God's work by launching an online Christian session

In response, Rita Edochie mimicked Yul's new venture and declared a shift in her interests to hold prayers for a particular sect of people

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has voiced her plans to launch a prayer house to taunt Yul Edochie's incoming online ministry.

Recall that Yull Edochie revealed that he would be doing God's work fully as he started a Christian programme on YouTube called 'True Salvation Ministry'.

Rita Edochie sets to start prayer ministry. Credit: @ritaedochie, @yuledochie

Reacting to the news, Rita tuanted the actor, addressing him as "Daddy G.O" and his second wife, Judy Austin, as "Mummy G.O."

As if that wasn't enough, the elderly woman actress continued dragging the couple on.

This time, she imitated Yul's new venture and announced that she was no longer interested in influencing work but now in the Lord's vineyard.

She buttressed her point by noting that people should write down the names of married men with children they want for themselves so that prayers can commence.

She wrote:

"I say me I tell una say I no dey do influencing again. Na for inside God's vineyard I wan dey work like this.

"So mek I una bring una prayer points come my table. Write out the names of those married men with children wey una wan snnatch me I for go soak chaplet inside wota."

Nigerians react to Rita Edochie's new plans

umelo.patricia:

"Chaii this your son needs serious prayers because from all indications it's no longer normal."

comedian_maro:

"Just dey fight battle wey you no fit even see Draw not talkless of say you wan win."

ruchi_isback:

"No training no theology school.. people be playing with God."

ya_kpotuba:

"In this life, don't become an enemy to someone just because the person u love or like is an enemy to that person. Madam right who never forgive ada Jesus even at the point of death is now telling another person on how to live their."

riyanxeally:

"All the association of husband snatchers go be her flower gals and chief bridesmaids, for this church business, Dem go explain tire..no evidence."

Source: Legit.ng