The Spanish government has confirmed that the Constitutional and Sociocultural Knowledge of Spain (CCSE) test for foreigners seeking Spanish nationality contains 25 multiple-choice questions in two subject areas

Candidates must complete the citizenship test within 45 minutes, covering Spanish law, governance, culture, and history

Legit.ng learnt that the CCSE certificate will remain valid for four years from the date the qualification record is approved

Spain has confirmed the structure and timing of the CCSE, the citizenship test that foreigners and Sephardic Jews must pass as part of their Spanish nationality application process.

The test contains 25 questions divided into two broad content areas: knowledge of the Spanish Constitution and familiarity with Spain's social and cultural reality.

Spain reveals how many questions foreigners should expect in the citizenship test. Photo Credit: Europa Press News

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Candidates have a maximum of 45 minutes to complete it, and all questions are presented in the contemporary Peninsular Spanish variety.

Spain: How the CCSE test is structured

The exam is organised into five tasks and two main sections. The first covers government, legislation, and citizen participation in Spain, carrying 15 questions.

The second section focuses on Spanish culture, history, and society, with 10 questions. Every question is multiple-choice, with three possible answers, some of which are closed-ended or true/false in format.

The Instituto Cervantes, the body that administers the exam, published the detailed breakdown of the test's composition and rules on its official examinations portal.

Certificate validity and who can use it

Once a candidate passes the CCSE, the certificate they receive is valid for four years, calculated from the date the qualification record is formally approved. Within that window, it can be used to support a nationality application.

The certificate is accepted for two categories of applicants: foreigners who are legally resident in Spain and Sephardic Jews applying for Spanish nationality under the provisions set out for that group.

Candidates preparing for the test are advised to review the official guidelines published by the Instituto Cervantes to understand the full scope of what the exam covers before sitting it.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Spain had announced the minimum score foreigners need to pass its citizenship test.

Spanish citizenship text exemptions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Spain had named the categories of people exempted from its citizenship test.

The Spanish government published the clarification as part of its official guidance on the CCSE examination, which applies in 2026.

Beyond the automatic exemptions, the government said a separate category of people may be released from the CCSE requirement, but only if they can prove their eligibility to the Spanish Ministry of Justice and receive formal approval.

Source: Legit.ng