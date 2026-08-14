Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo went public with her facial rejuvenation on August 13, 2026, stating that she underwent threads, fillers, and PDO procedures

Less than 24 hours later, Ogbodo shared a raw, unfiltered video admitting her face was swollen and she was unhappy with her appearance

Fans flooded the comments praising the actress for her honesty and transparency, unlike other celebrities who hide their cosmetic procedures

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo made headlines on August 13, 2026, when she took to Instagram to show off the results of her facial rejuvenation, which involved threads, fillers, and PDO procedures designed to lift and smooth her features without going under the knife.

In her caption, she made her position clear, stating that the decision was entirely her own, and she encouraged other women to embrace change on their terms.

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo shows her face during the early stage of her facial rejuvenation. Photo: ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

The actress also used the moment to promote her consultancy platform, which guides women through aesthetic and plastic surgery journeys with the help of trusted professionals.

But the mood shifted less than a day later.

On August 14, Uche Ogbodo returned to her Instagram page with a strikingly honest update, posting an unfiltered video of herself at the one-day mark post-procedure. She held nothing back.

"This is day 1 after my facial rejuvenation. This is a raw video, no filter. Everywhere is swollen. My whole face is swollen. Honestly, I don't know. I look so different. I don't even— I don't like how I look. But I think it's going to get better. The doctor told me it's going to get better. I'll look finer. So let's see what happens," she said.

Uche Ogbodo's message behind the swelling face

Despite her visible discomfort, Uche Ogbodo's caption struck a very different, defiant tone.

She wrote:

"Day 1 of giving my face the love, care and attention it deserves. 💋 I'm not chasing perfection. I'm simply choosing to look refreshed, youthful, confident and VERY MUCH LIKE MYSELF. 😌 No hiding. No apologies. No pressure to age a certain way. This is my face. My journey. My choice. And baby… are we about to GLOW or WHAT? 🔥 Goddess mode: ACTIVATED. 👑"

Check out Uche Ogbodo's Instagram post below:

Fans rally behind actress Uche Ogbodo

The actress's candour drew warm responses from her followers, many of whom credited her with a level of honesty they felt was rare among Nollywood celebrities.

@ibiwarietuk commented:

"One day at a time Girl 🔥🔥 When your face heals, you will love it ❤️"

@threecutesiblings wrote:

"I love your transparency dear❤️🔥 Unlike other actresses who come online after their procedure to lie and insult people about what they did."

@bethemmaike shared:

"I think it happens until you get use it, I feel like this whenever I do makeup with professional"

@oma_gk said:

"Take it easy on yourself, and believe the doctor for me i think you look good and will look even more beautiful when it's finally healed ❤️"

@ashake_002 reacted:

"You look so pretty doing you as always... 🔥👏🔥Wishing you quick healing, in a week's time your face will be a banger"

@tjobeautystudio commented:

"It's the lips pouting at the end of the video for me 😂😍😍 Maintenance is key to beauty cha wam In flavors voice ❤️❤️❤️"

@patrick_mary313 wrote:

"Give it time, it will relax and it gonna be so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

Uche Ogbodo gives fans a glimpse of her face after undergoing facial rejuvenation. Photo: ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Uche Ogbodo ends marriage talks online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo publicly addressed the end of her marriage to Bobby Maris, urging fans to show compassion instead of rushing to judgment.

On July 16, she posted on Instagram that she would not disclose details of her failed marriage unless absolutely necessary, emphasising that social media often misleads people into thinking they know the full story.

The mother of three explained that her focus is now on raising her children and healing, vowing to move forward with dignity and peace of mind while thanking those who have chosen empathy over criticism.

Source: Legit.ng