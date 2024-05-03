Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa took the internet by storm to announce her plans to kick off a Christian fellowship

The Nollywood actress revealed this was an initiative she would have started a long time but doesn't know she hadn't

She further noted that it would be a gathering of true believers and demanded the opinions of fans and netizens on how to move about it

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has buzzed the internet with her intentions to start up a Christian fellowship.

The TV host noted that she had promised God that if he took control of her life and everything that mattered to her, she would begin a Christian group.

Toke Makinwa speaks on starting a Christian fellowship. Credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

She further questioned herself why she hadn't begun earlier and thanked her creator for keeping to his word.

However, Toke questioned her fans on the directives she needed to start this meeting and highlighted the fact that she wanted it to be a gathering of true believers.

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Toke Makinwa's desires

Toke's announcement attracted praises and criticisms as many pointed out that she should start by correcting her wardrobe.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ademi_shewah:

"God is raising fine girls wey love Jesus. This is new the generation. A generation of young and successful people who are passionate about the things of God. Glory to God."

ekeomabeauty9:

"First stop wearing p*ant n breaaa for dis app.. Let’s start from here first."

strictly_monkey_business:

"Start by correcting your mistakes .. if truly you feel this way zUse so many took to your advisers wah back and didn't end up well ..... May God forgive you and Make you his vessel of gr8ness this is good news."

blessedchizitere:

"It pays to serve Jesus i speak from my heart. Ride on."

aisedomcakes:

"This is the reason I love God he doesn’t discriminate anytime u run to him he will embrace you."

ladyofficialj:

"I am happy to hear such news about people coming to understand that loving God is the best thing ever. I am happy that I am a believer, welcome sister."

ennyberry_:

"Until you get to that point in your life where you feel the void that only JESUS can fill only then will you understand this!! Love this for her."

nickky_peppersoup:

"She should start by getting rid of those naked pictures all over her page. U all are easily deceived!!! Once anyone mentions God the person is automatically a believer."

