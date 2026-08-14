Australia's Department of Home Affairs published eligibility conditions for foreign minors aged 16 and 17 who want to apply for citizenship independently

The conditions cover residency duration, school attendance, English language knowledge, and ties to Australia

Applicants who do not meet the standard criteria may still be considered under special hardship or incapacity provisions

Australia has outlined a specific set of conditions that foreign children aged 16 and 17 must meet if they wish to apply for Australian citizenship on their own, without a parent or guardian lodging on their behalf.

The eligibility rules, published by the Department of Home Affairs, apply only to minors who are applying independently and who fall within that narrow age bracket at the time of lodging their application.

Australia lists conditions for foreigners aged 16 and 17 yrs to get citizenship. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: UGC

Australian citizenship requirements for 16, 17 year old foreigners

1. A young applicant must have lived in Australia for the two years immediately before applying and must have attended school in Australia for a minimum of one year within that period.

2. The applicant must instead demonstrate that they understand the nature of what they are applying for

3. Applicants must hold a basic command of English

4. Applicants must possess adequate knowledge of Australia, including an understanding of the rights and responsibilities that come with citizenship.

5. Every applicant aged 16 or 17 must also show a genuine intention to either live in Australia after their application is approved or maintain a close and continuing connection with the country.

The Department of Home Affairs has also made provision for cases that fall outside these standard criteria. Where an applicant cannot meet the usual requirements, the department may still consider their application if the person has a permanent or enduring physical or mental incapacity.

A similar consideration applies where failing to obtain citizenship would result in significant hardship or disadvantage for the young person.

The framework reflects Australia's broader approach to citizenship, which allows for individual circumstances to be weighed where rigid criteria would produce an unfair outcome.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng