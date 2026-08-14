Voters in Osun state will choose their governor on Saturday, August 15, in a race seen as an early test of political influence ahead of the 2027 general elections

The election features three main candidates, including incumbent Ademola Adeleke, who is now running on the Accord Party platform after winning on a PDP ticket in 2022

Analysts say the APC faces serious hurdles in Osun, a state it lost in 2022 and one of Nigeria's most fiercely contested governorship battlegrounds

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Osun goes to the polls on Saturday, August 15, to elect a governor, and while the outcome will affect only the 4.7 million residents of the state, Nigeria's political class is watching closely for what it could signal ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that the governorship contest is an off-cycle election, held independently of the general election cycle. As one of the last major electoral tests before the national vote, its result is expected to offer an early read on whether President Bola Tinubu's political influence in the southwest can still deliver at the polls.

Three key factors could threaten the APC’s chances of winning the 2026 Osun state governorship election. Photo credit: @OyebamijiBola

Source: Twitter

Three candidates dominate the race: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke, who won in 2022 on a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket and is now seeking re-election under the Accord Party; Bola Oyebamiji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); and Najeem Folasayo Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Osun has been one of Nigeria's most contested governorship states since its creation in 1991. Elections there are rarely decided by party loyalty alone. Grassroots organisation, a candidate's personal standing, governance record, and shifting alliances have historically been decisive factors, making it a state that political strategists approach carefully.

Here are three factors that could deny the APC victory on Saturday, August 15.

1) APC's 2022 loss still hangs over party

The APC's defeat in 2022, when then-Governor Gboyega Oyetola lost to Adeleke in a closely fought election, remains relevant to how analysts assess the party's current position.

The 2026 contest is widely viewed as a measure of whether the party has successfully rebuilt its political machinery in Osun since that loss.

2) Adeleke remains a difficult opponent to unseat

As the sitting governor, Adeleke enters the race with the advantages of incumbency.

Analysts describe the contest as a genuine three-way battle involving Adeleke, Oyebamiji and Salaam, which means the APC cannot count on its federal-level dominance automatically translating into votes at polling units across the state.

3) Oyebamiji faces a steep electoral challenge

Beyond the task of winning votes, the APC candidate must convince both party supporters and the wider electorate that he is capable of taking back a state the APC lost just four years ago. Analysts note that Oyebamiji's challenge is twofold: defeating an incumbent governor while also restoring confidence in the APC's ability to govern Osun.

The political atmosphere in the state has grown increasingly tense in the lead-up to Saturday's vote, with rivalries emerging at both the grassroots and urban levels as parties recalibrate their strategies.

Check out INEC's post on X on the 2026 Osun state governorship election below:

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun 2026: Adefila makes appeal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Adefila, the senatorial candidate of the Youth Party for Osun Central in the 2027 elections, has sent a key message to political stakeholders ahead of the 2026 Osun state governorship election.

In a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng on Friday, August 14, 2026, Adefila issued a direct appeal to voters, security forces, and rival campaigns to ensure the exercise passes without bloodshed.

Adefila stated that his interest in this weekend's contest is purely civic. With no candidate on the ballot for his party, he framed his intervention as the concern of an ordinary citizen rather than a partisan actor.

Source: Legit.ng