Nigerian actor Kenneth Chiwetalu popularly known as Aguba cried out to the general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM)

The elderly movie star alleged that Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere had yet to fulfil a couple of weighty promises he made to him

He noted went on to tell Nigerians how helpful the man of God has been since they crossed paths

Nigerian actor Kenneth Chiwetalu popularly known as Aguba has called on the attention of OPM spiritual head Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere to some of the promises made to him.

The movie star, in a video that has gone viral, alleged that the man of God made a pledge to build a new house for him.

He stated that Apostle Chibuzor told him that the building development would take place in both his current place of residence and village.

The elderly man further revealed that he hasn’t been feeling well for a while now and appreciated the OPM pastor for buying the current medication he was taking.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that OPM's pastor had booked a return flight to Nigeria for Happie Boys.

According to him, children offend their fathers sometimes, but he still loves Happie Boys and would continue their scholarships in Nigerian universities.

He said their flights were booked by the agent responsible for their visa and tickets when they travelled to Cyprus last year.

In two posts on Thursday, June 15, the pastor reiterated that he had forgiven the boys and tagged them as his children.

OPM pastor reacts after Happie Boys leaked his chat

Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), announced his decision to restore the scholarship of Happie Boys. Happie Boys had their scholarship suspended due to the high dollar rate, which made it difficult for the church's general overseer to pay their school fees.

Following this, the boys cried out online over hardship and also accused the pastor of placing a curse on them. However, in an update, the pastor has said he has forgiven them and restored their scholarship to continue their studies at any university in Nigeria or the Benin Republic.

The matron who cared for the boys was also instructed to arrange their return to Nigeria. On his official Facebook page, he wrote: “I am Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM). I feel humbled by the level of appreciation I received from well-meaning Nigerians for my good works in improving the lives of the less privileged in Nigeria."

