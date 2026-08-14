Victor Osimhen scored two goals for Galatasaray but could not prevent the Turkish champions from dropping points against newly promoted Corum FK

Corum FK fought back from a goal down to lead the champions before a red card left them with 10 men for the final 20 minutes of the match

Osimhen warned of a tough season ahead as rival clubs have strengthened their squads to stop Galatasaray from winning a fifth consecutive title

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has described his side's 2-2 draw with newly promoted Corum FK as a "disappointment" and a warning sign for the rest of the Turkish Super Lig season, even after the Nigeria international scored both goals for the champions.

Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, but Corum FK hit back through Alexandros Kyziridis and Jesus Ramirez to go 2-1 ahead.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 2-2 draw vs Corum FK. Photo by Arife Karakum.

Source: Getty Images

The match turned again when Kyziridis was sent off for a reckless challenge on Yunus Akgun, handing Galatasaray a numerical advantage for roughly the last 20 minutes.

As noted by TV100, despite the extra man, the champions failed to find a winner and it was Osimhen who eventually levelled the score to earn a single point.

Osimhen speaks after Galatasaray draw

Speaking to GS TV after the final whistle, Osimhen was candid about what the result revealed.

“Disappointment! I think it was actually a wake-up call. We weren't underestimating our opponent. These kinds of opponents are tough. We knew they would challenge us, and they did. We need to wake up. We're experiencing disappointment,” he said.

The Super Eagles forward urged his teammates to treat the dropped points as a lesson rather than a crisis, adding:

“Let this be a wake-up call. Knowing that all the upcoming matches will be difficult, we will learn from our mistakes, improve ourselves, and continue on our way.”

Osimhen also pointed to the broader challenge Galatasaray face as they bid to claim a fifth successive league title, noting that other clubs have reinforced their squads with that goal in mind.

“It's going to be a tough season. As a team, we're aware of that. I'm ready to give everything for the club. I think this was an important match to wake us up,” he added.

Galatasaray travel away in their next fixture, facing another recently promoted side, Erzurumspor, in what will be an early opportunity to respond to their opening-day stumble.

Osimhen reacts to transfer rumours

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen reacted to the transfer rumours linking him with a move to Premier League champions Arsenal.

The Nigerian international admits that his focus is on doing his job after which he will see what the future holds for him with other clubs also interested.

Source: Legit.ng