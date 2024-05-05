Music producer Samklef, in a recent post on social media platform X, shared why he didn't ask singer Simi out

In a lengthy tweet, the producer-turned-blogger also recounted his experience with Simi's family, who he claimed treated him badly

Samklef, who said he has forgiven Simi and her family, has come under massive criticism over his comment

Nigerian music producer and controversial blogger Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, is trending online over his recent revelation about his experience with singer Simi and her family when she was an upcomer in the industry.

Samklef, in a tweet, revealed he didn’t ask Simi out despite being in love with her because he wanted to separate his private life from his business.

Samklef says he didn't ask Simi out because he wanted to keep things professional

The producer added that he almost asked her out when she broke up with one of her ex-boyfriends, Lekan.

He wrote:

“I [love emoji] Simi. I almost asked her out o! When she broke up with her ex, Lekan for experience that year. But I had to keep it professional, make e for no spoil business…Adekunle help me greet your wife for me. Life is not that deep.”

In another post, Samklef claimed Simi's family treated him badly despite all he did for her.

“But Simi family show me pepper sha. After everything I do for her…I don forgive dem. That him over sabi brother where him dey self?” he wrote.

Read more of Samklef's deleted tweets below:

Meanwhile, Simi is now married to Adekunle Gold and their union is blessed with a daughter named Adejare.

Reactions trail Samklef's comment about Simi

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as several netizens dragged Samklef, read the comments below:

oraspecial:

"Samklef made me to understand that a human body can grow and leave the brain behind."

ble_ssing_sunday:

"This guy fit dey craze but people go think say na content."

chyddo:

"You have zero right to talk about a female you once liked especially when she is married with kids, where is some of you peoples morales. This guy has really went from a producer to a walking joke."

oswelgo:

"Samklef is a nuisance! I've known samkleff since 2016, he behaves like a tout and very uncouth.. I'm not surprised he's jumping hurdles with clout! That's what I know Samklef."

