Emmanuel Obasi stated he is not troubled by the defamation lawsuit filed against him by his ex-wife, Judy Austin

The businessman believes the court case could finally give him an opportunity to see his children after more than 12 years

Obasi said he expects the children to appear in court when the matter begins in September

Emmanuel Obasi, the estranged husband of actress Judy Austin, has responded to the defamation lawsuit filed against him, saying he is not worried about the legal battle.

On Tuesday, Austin sued her ex-husband Obasi and sister-in-law Rita Edochie for allegedly publishing “defamatory statements” about her.

She is seeking over N1 billion each from the pair in general damages.

Obasi said he sees the lawsuit as a rare opportunity to reconnect with his children, whom he claims he has not seen in over a decade.

Emmanuel Obasi says he is not troubled by the defamation lawsuit filed against him by his ex-wife, Judy Austin. Photos: Emmanuel Obasi/Judy Austin.

Source: Instagram

“I’m happy she sued me”

Speaking in an interview with TheCable Lifestyle, Obasi revealed that he had already been informed about the suit before it became public.

According to him, the development brought a sense of hope rather than fear.

“I’ve gotten the information a while back. I’m happy that she sued me because at least I’ll be able to see my kids after over 12 years,” he said.

Court date offers hope

Obasi explained that he expects the children to appear in court once the hearing begins in September.

The businessman suggested that the legal proceedings could become his first opportunity in years to see them face-to-face.

The latest development comes after Obasi previously alleged in 2024 that he had been denied access to their children for over 10 years, following Austin's relationship and eventual marriage to actor Yul Edochie.

Judy Austin is seeking over N1 billion each from Obasi in the suit. Photos: Judy Austin/Emmanuel Obasi.

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie defends Emmanuel Obasi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie defended Emmanuel Obasi after he broke down in tears during a recent interview on the Honest Bunch podcast.

She explained that his emotional display resulted from years of severe frustration and intimidation regarding his denied access to the 3 children from his previous marriage.

The veteran actress clarified that Obasi often travelled to Enugu to see his kids, only to face continuous heartbreak when his former wife ignored him.

Source: Legit.ng