Osun Governorship Election 2026 Live Updates: Breaking INEC News
Security beefed up at INEC office in Osun
As Osun state prepares for the governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office along the Gbongan-Ibadan Road in Osogbo has become a hive of activity, with a heightened security presence.
As reported on Friday, August 14, by Channels TV, large numbers of security agents were sighted on the premises of INEC, including personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).
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