What we know

Osogbo, Osun state - Osun state heads into the Saturday, August 15, 2026, off-cycle governorship election in a high-stakes poll.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, popularly known as "the dancing governor," is seeking re-election. Adeleke is running on the Accord Party platform, Bola Oyebamiji is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salaam is flying the flag of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Legit.ng brings you live updates from the Osun 2026 governorship election.

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