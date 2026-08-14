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Osun Governorship Election 2026 Live Updates: Breaking INEC News

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
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by Ridwan Adeola Yusuf

Security beefed up at INEC office in Osun

As Osun state prepares for the governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office along the Gbongan-Ibadan Road in Osogbo has become a hive of activity, with a heightened security presence.

As reported on Friday, August 14, by Channels TV, large numbers of security agents were sighted on the premises of INEC, including personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar
by Ridwan Adeola Yusuf

Grok AI predicts winner of Osun governorship election as APC, Accord, ADC battle for power

Grok AI predicts winner of Osun governorship election as APC, Accord, ADC battle for power

Grok has predicted the likely winner of the 2026 Osun governorship election as the Accord, APC and ADC intensify their battle for control of the state.

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by Ridwan Adeola Yusuf

Osun election 2026: Adefila sends message to voters, security agencies ahead of high-stakes poll

Osun election 2026: Adefila sends message to voters, security agencies ahead of high-stakes poll

Osun 2026 governorship election draws fresh attention as Ibrahim Adefila sends a message to voters and security agencies ahead of the high-stakes poll.

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by Basit Jamiu

Osun governorship election 2026: INEC says 1.9 million PVCs collected ahead of Saturday vote

Osun governorship election 2026: INEC says 1.9 million PVCs collected ahead of Saturday vote

INEC announced 1,906,390 PVCs were collected in Osun, leaving 432,843 unclaimed, as it declared full readiness for the August 15, 2026 governorship poll.

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by Ridwan Adeola Yusuf

Osun governorship election 2026: INEC begins distribution of election materials, video emerges

Osun governorship election 2026: INEC begins distribution of election materials, video emerges

INEC has begun distributing election materials ahead of the 2026 Osun state governorship election, with a video showing the process emerging online.

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APC Osun State INEC Ademola Adeleke
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